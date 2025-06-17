Orlando Magic GM Anthony Parker Sends Heartfelt Message To Traded Veterans
Aside from trading a haul of four first-round picks, the Orlando Magic also sent veteran guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony. While adding their salaries to match Bane's contract was a huge factor in the deal, their presence will be missed.
Drafted in 2020, Anthony found early success as a rookie and broke out in his second season, averaging 16.3 points, 5.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds as a starter. But after struggling with consistency, his role steadily diminished. It resulted in a career-low average of 18.4 minutes and 9.4 points this season.
In an interview with Brandon Kravitz on 96.9 In The Zone, Magic general manager Anthony Parker expressed trading Anthony was a difficult decision.
"That's just a difficult part of this business," Parker said. "A lot of people outside see these guys as players and kind of interchangeable. We talk about all these trade ideas, but you forget sometimes that there's people and families behind this. The more time you spend around Cole, the more you really fall in love with who he is as a person, just caring, genuine, authentic, hard worker and just somebody that you cheer for. Everybody in this building is on Cole Anthony's side. So that was a difficult part of this."
Despite a shorter tenure than Anthony, Caldwell-Pope emerged as a veteran leader in the Magic’s young locker room. After signing a three-year, $66 million deal, his on-court production fell short of expectations. Brought in to be a top three-and-D wing, he averaged just 8.7 points this season.
Parker added Caldwell-Pope played a key role in helping the team mature throughout the season.
"Although he was just here a year, he did a lot of good things for us," Parker stated. "He was a great voice in our locker room. He helped our team grow up, and he showed up every day. He was a really good player for us, and went through some difficult times with all the injuries that he had. He was just a steadfast guy that was always here, and we got to know his family and the children that he has. So it's just a very difficult part of all of this."
More Orlando Magic Stories
Orlando Magic's Jeff Weltman Waited For Perfect Opportunity To Land Desmond Bane
Jalen Suggs Has Exciting Reaction To New Backcourt Partner Desmond Bane
Magic's Desmond Bane Acquisition Sparks Uncertainty For Key Role Player