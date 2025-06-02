Eastern Conference Contenders Could Trade For Orlando Magic's Cole Anthony
After being eliminated in the Eastern Conference finals, the New York Knicks need to rebuild their depth to support their stars in a championship run. With limited cap space and few draft picks, targeting guards who have shown flashes of potential should be a priority. Orlando Magic's Cole Anthony could be targeted.
Bleacher Report recently suggested trading for Anthony as a backup behind superstar Jalen Brunson.
"The Knicks already struck gold once by adding the son of a former 'Bocker (Jalen Brunson, whose dad, Rick Brunson, spent parts of three seasons in New York)." the article said. "Maybe they could shake another shot-creator out of their family tree. Cole Anthony, whose father, Greg Anthony, played his first four NBA seasons in Madison Square Garden, packs enough punch as a scorer and table-setter to keep the offense moving without Brunson."
Coming off his worst season, averaging a career-low 9.4 points and 2.9 assists. He's on a two-year deal with a team option worth $13 million per season. A potential suitor hopes he returns to the form averaging 16.3 points.
"Anthony's limitations as an outside shooter—he's more streaky than hopeless—have started cutting into his workload in Orlando," the article wrote. "Where the Magic have routinely rolled out some of the league's worst shooting rosters. With better spacers in the Big Apple, though, Anthony's slick handles, changes of direction and pace and fearless attacks might all lead to new levels of offensive potency. Anthony would need to prove he can score consistently enough for Thibodeau to trust him despite his defensive deficiencies, but Anthony has the talent to do exactly that. And his trade cost shouldn't be much when the Magic keep trimming his floor time."