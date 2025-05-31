Orlando Magic Could Steal Veteran Guard From Western Conference Contenders
As the Orlando Magic continue searching for suitors to fix their lackluster offense, one name has emerged as a top option.
NBA insider Marc Stein recently named the Magic as a potential suitor for unrestricted free agent Nickeil Alexander-Walker. With contract extensions beginning for Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, a mid-level signing is realistic.
"Next season’s full midlevel exception will be worth more than three times what Alexander-Walker made last season at $14.1 million," Stein said. "With rumbles already in circulation that Orlando is a team to watch as a potential suitor."
The cousin of MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fits as a versatile wing with an improving three-point shot. He averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 38 percent from 3-point range with the Minnesota Timberwolves this season. His efficiency took a step back during the playoffs, averaging just 8.3 points on 34.9 percent from the perimeter.
Limited on cap, the Magic have to make decisions if they're parting with Moritz Wagner, Gary Harris, and Cory Joseph, all on team-option deals. Declining option deals may set them below the first-apron, ideal for building a contending roster.
Adding another two-way guard could raise the same issue as their last free agency splash signing, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Without true playmakers, spot-up shooters often struggle creating space. Caldwell-Pope averaged a career-low five points on 26.1 percent from the arc.
Alexander-Walker scored a postseason career-high 23 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder, showcasing potential as a consistent shooter who could replace a wing if the Magic acquire an offensive-minded guard.
