Injuries Snub Orlando Magic Stars From Top Defensive Honor
Despite the Orlando Magic ranking No. 2 in defensive rating, they didn't receive a vote for the recently announced NBA All-Defensive Team. Key contributors like Jalen Suggs or Franz Wagner didn't meet the required 65 games requirement for eligibility for the honor.
Since being hired in 2021, coach Jamahl Mosley has built a steadily improving defensive identity. His system doesn’t rely solely on personnel to succeed proving it this season with a 109.6 defensive rating.
Jalen Suggs earned All-Defensive Second Team honors last season. He started in 35 games this year and was on pace for another dominant campaign before undergoing knee surgery that ended his season.
Others stepped up while their stars were injured, helping the team to a 41-41 record through effort and grit.
Guard Cole Anthony had a down year offensively but knows he can value elsewhere stating in a recent interview he wants to continue improving defensively.
"I just want to continue to become a better defender," Anthony said. "That's a big one for me. And then just keep polishing my game. Keep trying to keep working on my jump shot, tighten up the handle and get stronger. I don't think there's any part of the game I don't want to improve. So I'm just gonna have a good summer and just lock in."
Anthony added he's refocusing on his goals this summer.
"The NBA is a long season with ups and downs," Anthony stated. "I think there were some high moments and definitely some low moments. I want to have a great summer of work and refocus, reapply myself, and just have a great summer. I’m taking a little bit of time off, get right, get healthy, take some time to mentally re-lock in, but I just want to have a great summer in terms of the work I put in."