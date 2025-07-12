ESPN Analysts Doubt Magic's Ability To Contend For Title This Season
In an effort to reach championship contention, the Orlando Magic executed a series of key offseason moves. With injuries impacting several Eastern Conference stars, the door is open for a rising team to break through. Some predict the Magic could similarly rise like the Oklahoma City Thunder or Indiana Pacers as young cohesive squads turning potential into playoff success. Despite undoubtedly entering next season as contenders, two ESPN analysts are hesitant to claim the Magic could take a dramatic leap next season.
Pardon the Interruption co-host Michael Wilbon believes they'll be a team to watch, but it's too soon for the Magic to take the next step even in a declining conference.
"No, not this coming year," Wilbon said. "The Thunder didn't do this overnight. Even then, Sam Presti had to add more to get them over the top to championships. So no, this doesn't happen in a year. I love where Orlando is going with all the people you just mentioned. Somebody could emerge in the East. So I think Orlando is going to be in the mix. Could they threaten for a while? They look good, particularly after the All-Star break. Next year? No, it's going to take a while for that."
Contrary to Wilbon’s point, this will be Paolo Banchero’s third season alongside Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs. This is a trio that has proven dangerous when healthy. The addition of Desmond Bane addresses a major need and pushes the Magic even further into contention.
Co-host Tony Kornheiser said he believes the Detroit Pistons have a better chance to emerge as Eastern Conference contenders.
"Could Orlando do that in the East?" Kornheiser added. "I would tell you they could, but Detroit has a better chance of doing it than they have. They're the same sort of team, and Detroit won three more regular-season games last year than Orlando, and they got a guy in Cade Cunningham who fits that same bill. What we are seeing on the East is not teams rising, it’s teams falling. So it's just a vacuum at the top."
