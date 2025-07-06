Orlando Magic Pegged As Eastern Conference Favorites By ESPN Analyst
The Orlando Magic are one of the most aggressive teams this offseason, making several key acquisitions to strengthen their push to win now. While it was their first move of the summer, the blockbuster trade for Desmond Bane remains the highlight addition.
The deal came at a steep price, prompting questions about whether the Magic overpaid. Since Bane lacks major individual accolades, it initially appeared this way. Still, the trade looks like a perfect fit for Orlando. Bane is a 41 percent three-point shooter who thrives off the ball and doesn’t compromise the team’s defensive identity. His fit alongside Paolo Banchero could be ideal, as Banchero’s ball dominance and ability to draw defenders into the paint should create open looks for Bane on the perimeter.
National media outlets are recognizing the Magic as legitimate contenders in a wide-open Eastern Conference. ESPN analyst Kevin Clark recently made a bold statement, picking the Magic as favorites to win the East outright.
"The Bane trade not only makes the Magic Eastern Conference contenders," Clark said. "They're in my mind, it makes them the favorite. They're going to win the Eastern Conference. What this does to the magic offense in transition, as far as catch and shoot three-point shots, as far as the creativity and spacing the floor, this changes the dynamic of the entire team. They've been trying to get a three-point shooter since JJ Reddick left town in 2013."
While only time will tell, Bane appears to be one of the most talented acquisitions in franchise history. He’s expected to make a major impact on both ends of the floor, forming a strong defensive backcourt duo with Jalen Suggs.
"They have not had an offense in the top half of the league since Dwight Howard left the team," Clark added. "That's what they've been searching for, it happens now this year. Banchero is going to be one of the best players in the NBA. We know what Franz Wagner can do, Bane changes the franchise."
More Orlando Magic Stories
Orlando Magic Legend Tracy McGrady Joins Highly Esteemed List
NBA Insider Boldly Suggests Magic Could Reach Finals
Orlando Magic Fans Had Excited Reaction To Acquiring God Shammgod