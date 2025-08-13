Former Orlando Magic Guard Among Top Free Agents
Former Orlando Magic point guard Cory Joseph is still a free agent despite starting in the playoffs during the spring.
Bleacher Report listed Joseph as the 10th-best free agent who could sign a minimum contract this offseason.
"Nearly 36, Joseph offers experience and stability to a younger team needing a mentor. Last season, he was pushed into the starting lineup with the Magic through five playoff games (with starter Jalen Suggs out injured). He averaged 5.0 points and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 31.3 percent from three," Bleacher Report wrote.
"Orlando didn't anticipate needing to start him and has since pivoted to veteran Tyus Jones. The team also drafted guard Jase Richardson at No. 25, which may preclude a return."
Joseph Remains Unsigned In Free Agency
Joseph had a strong impact in his lone season with the Magic as a player that helped Orlando's backcourt rotation. While he was originally viewed as a player that saw the court mostly in garbage time, plans changed when injuries came about.
Jalen Suggs went down with a knee injury and Cole Anthony proved to be a better fit for the second unit, so head coach Jamahl Mosley placed Joseph in the starting lineup for 16 games at the end of the season. Joseph earned the starting job during the team's five-game playoff series against the Boston Celtics as well.
Joseph's late-season run kept him in consideration to re-join the Magic at the end of the season. However, when the Magic signed a potential upgrade in Tyus Jones, it eliminated the possibility of a Joseph return.
Now, Joseph remains unsigned despite free agency starting six weeks ago. He could be eagerly waiting for the right opportunity as training camps begin in just over a month.
Though Joseph is in the twilight of his career, he still has a lot to offer, especially for teams in the contender conversation. He is someone who projects to be at the end of the bench, but he is a great teammate both on and off the court and could be valuable for many teams.
He also won a championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014, so his experience in that regard could help a team looking to do the same in 2026.
