The Magic Insider

Former Orlando Magic Guard Among Top Free Agents

Former Orlando Magic point guard Cory Joseph remains unsigned in free agency.

Jeremy Brener

A view of the Orlando Magic logo during the game between the Dallas Mavericks.
A view of the Orlando Magic logo during the game between the Dallas Mavericks. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Orlando Magic point guard Cory Joseph is still a free agent despite starting in the playoffs during the spring.

Bleacher Report listed Joseph as the 10th-best free agent who could sign a minimum contract this offseason.

"Nearly 36, Joseph offers experience and stability to a younger team needing a mentor. Last season, he was pushed into the starting lineup with the Magic through five playoff games (with starter Jalen Suggs out injured). He averaged 5.0 points and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 31.3 percent from three," Bleacher Report wrote.

"Orlando didn't anticipate needing to start him and has since pivoted to veteran Tyus Jones. The team also drafted guard Jase Richardson at No. 25, which may preclude a return."

Orlando Magic guard Cory Joseph reacts after making a basket against the Boston Celtics
Orlando Magic guard Cory Joseph reacts after making a basket against the Boston Celtics. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Joseph Remains Unsigned In Free Agency

Joseph had a strong impact in his lone season with the Magic as a player that helped Orlando's backcourt rotation. While he was originally viewed as a player that saw the court mostly in garbage time, plans changed when injuries came about.

Jalen Suggs went down with a knee injury and Cole Anthony proved to be a better fit for the second unit, so head coach Jamahl Mosley placed Joseph in the starting lineup for 16 games at the end of the season. Joseph earned the starting job during the team's five-game playoff series against the Boston Celtics as well.

Joseph's late-season run kept him in consideration to re-join the Magic at the end of the season. However, when the Magic signed a potential upgrade in Tyus Jones, it eliminated the possibility of a Joseph return.

Now, Joseph remains unsigned despite free agency starting six weeks ago. He could be eagerly waiting for the right opportunity as training camps begin in just over a month.

Though Joseph is in the twilight of his career, he still has a lot to offer, especially for teams in the contender conversation. He is someone who projects to be at the end of the bench, but he is a great teammate both on and off the court and could be valuable for many teams.

He also won a championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014, so his experience in that regard could help a team looking to do the same in 2026.

More Orlando Magic Stories

Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero Makes Huge Leap In Player Rankings

NBA Insider Gives Orlando Magic Offseason Grade For Desmond Bane Trade

Trade Proposal Sends Orlando Magic Lottery Pick To Western Conference Contender

Orlando Magic Could Trade Former Lottery Pick Soon

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.