Massive Mock Trade Links Orlando Magic With Trae Young
The Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks experienced disappointing finishes to their seasons. As a result, they could make franchise-altering changes. A new mock trade including guard Trae Young would change the trajectory for years to come.
Magic Receive: Trae Young, Georges Niang and 2027 second-round pick.
Hawks Receive: Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, Goga Bitadze, 2025 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick and 2029 first-round pick swap.
Why the Magic agree:
After back-to-back first-round playoff exits, the biggest weakness remains offensive guard production. Acquiring Young would address both three-point shooting and playmaking at a superstar level.
The four-time All-Star forms a big three with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. He led the NBA with 11.6 assists while averaging 24.2 points on 34 percent from beyond the arc.
Losing Suggs would be a major hit defensively. After ranking last in three-point percentage and assists, swapping defense for offense is the path to improvement.
Niang, 31, is underrated, averaging a career-high 12.1 points on 41.3 percent from the perimeter. Adding veteran experience could push them closer to a championship.
Why the Hawks agree:
Failing to make the playoffs in consecutive seasons brings them toward a full rebuild, clearing over $45 million in each of the next two seasons while adding young assets and two first-round picks.
Suggs, 23, the main return is an All-NBA defender whose salary decreases over the next five seasons. Missing last season with knee surgery has raised further concerns about his durability.
Black has shown promise and helps fill the need for a secondary ball handler on a rookie deal. Bitadze adds a nearly seven-foot shot-blocking presence, averaging 1.4 blocks in a career year.