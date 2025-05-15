Orlando Magic Should Pass On Trade For $211 Million Declining Star
The Philadelphia 76ers jumped in the NBA draft lottery, landing the No. 3 pick. After entering the season with championship aspirations, they must decide if they want to reload or rebuild. The 76ers may have an opportunity to package their pick along with Paul George for a blockbuster deal.
NBA media personality Bill Simons pitched a trade idea that would send their first rounder along with George to the Orlando Magic for rising star Franz Wagner.
The idea of No. 3 is enticing when you imagine prospects VJ Edgecombe, Ace Bailey or Dylan Harper on the board, but the Magic taking on Paul George and his massive contract would dismantle the future they're building toward.
George, 34, is on a sharp decline after being riddled with injuries and averaging just 16.2 points last season, but that's not even it. The biggest concern is he is still guaranteed more than $50 million each of the next three seasons.
Wagner, 23, is a young rising star fresh off a breakout season, averaging 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and signed a massive five-year extension worth $224 million.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey reacted to the mock trade.
While Paolo Banchero and Wagner have dealt with injuries and remain an unproven duo, they are core pieces in the Magic's mindset shift to "win now" mode. Breaking them up involuntarily before reaching their primes would be a major disservice to the team.
Instead of pursuing a blockbuster trade, the Magic need to focus on surrounding their core with proven offensive talent who could help them reach the next level.
