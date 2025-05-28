Orlando Magic May Cut Ties With Key Depth As Salary Cap Tightens
During a three-year playoff drought, the Orlando Magic drastically improved with a surplus of first-round picks and high cap room. Making the playoffs in back-to-back seasons led by rising stars Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs on rookie deals. Next season is going to get expensive.
Wagner and Suggs signed rookie extensions effective next season. Approximately set to earn a combined $73 million after making just around $16 million last season.
Bleacher Report recently said the Magic may prepare to cut ties with depth, prioritizing building around the main core.
"With extensions starting for Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs along with another max expected for Paolo Banchero in July," the article wrote. "The Magic aren't necessarily in a position to add much salary to an already ballooning payroll. Still, they have a few specific needs (namely shooting and playmaking). Some of that may need to come via free agency or trade, but Orlando likely needs a subtraction for each addition. That could mean declining team options on Mo Wagner (knee) and Gary Harris, while veterans like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony may be on the trade block."
If all team options are accepted, they would have $199 million on the books, setting them above the first apron and just under the second. Now, factoring in two first-round picks places them around the borderline. Most teams avoid crossing the second apron due to its restrictions unless they're certain championship contenders.
Entering a "win now" mindset, it's realistic going over the luxury tax but avoiding the first apron. Attempting to improve while staying financially flexible, Bleacher Report predicts a defensive swap for offense.
"The Magic sacrifice a bit on defense to add shooting via trade (perhaps Anfernee Simons or similar)," the article said.