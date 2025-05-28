Orlando Magic's Fanbase Split On Jalen Suggs' Potential Trade
Jalen Suggs has developed into one of the league's best defenders, earning All-Defensive second team last season. While an elite defensive performance is brought to the court, availability is a concern.
Appearing in 70 games once in four seasons has raised questions regarding his future with the Orlando Magic. Entering a contending mindset while wanting to add offensive production has linked him to trades.
On a five-year $150 million contract, insider Zach Lowe said he wouldn't assume Suggs is on the roster for the foreseeable future.
"I kind of think Suggs goes out in all of those trades," Lowe said. "I think that contract is there partly because Jalen Suggs is awesome when he's available, but also because it's a little bit handy in trades. I wouldn't assume that Jalen Suggs is on the Magic for the next 10 years."
Some of the fanbase agrees.
@qhar5 "Suggs can't stay healthy. We all know what he brings when he is available, but he is not untouchable, so if there is a trade on the table for a proven star."
@FeelLikePaolo "He’s right. Best ability is availability."
@DertTheSequel "This is his nice way of saying Suggs has done nothing to prove he should be on the team long term."
Some fans hate it.
@Wavegod561 "Suggs is a Magic lifer."