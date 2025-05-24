Los Angeles Lakers Could Pursue Orlando Magic Defensive Anchor
The Orlando Magic expressed openness to swap defense for offense this offseason after finishing third-to-last in scoring. With back-to-back first-round exits, they could be ready to shake things up. In need of an interior defensive presence, CBS Sports predicts the Los Angeles Lakers could pursue Jonathan Isaac in exchange for Dalton Knecht.
"Another team that suffered an early exit this postseason was the Orlando Magic," the article wrote. "If they're looking to clear up their roster log jam in the frontcourt, the Lakers should be trying to get in on the action. Isaac carries some injury history concerns, but he played 71 games this past season and has incredible defensive instincts and abilities. He's played power forward in Orlando, and I think given his injury history, the Lakers would need to find another center who can help eat up regular season minutes. Still, he could work as a small-ball five and would provide a huge lift to L.A.'s defense. From the Magic's perspective, if they could get [Dalton] Knecht back in a deal his shot-making on the perimeter could help fill a big need."
Isaac isn't the prototypical rim-running center to surround Luka Dončić and LeBron James with, but they would be acquiring an All-NBA level defender who looks to slim down this offseason after expressing he felt sluggish this season.
Over the next four seasons, he's guaranteed about $15 million annually, a contract Orlando may want to move for future flexibility.
Knecht averaged 37.6 percent from three and is on a team-option contract worth approximately $14.5 million total.
Acquiring him wouldn't solve the entire offense but would be a step in the right direction to provide spacing around Paolo Banchero.