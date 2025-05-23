The Orlando Magic Should Pass On Trade For Injury Riddled $60 Million All-Star
While the Orlando Magic need offensive production from the backcourt, an underrated need is a proven stretch big to space the floor for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. There was a committee effort at center after the season-ending injury to Moritz Wagner. Now, a new mock trade projects him involved in a trade with last season's champions.
Bleacher Report recently proposed a mock trade having the Boston Celtics send Kristaps Porzingis in exchange for Moritz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr., providing a needed three-point threat.
"The Magic need offensive firepower," the article said. "Porzingis provides more of it than Carter. While Wagner was an extremely efficient scorer prior to tearing his ACL this past season, he's a backup who'll be coming off a major knee injury next season. As long as Magic cornerstone Franz Wagner is cool with the team moving his brother (which is perhaps an iffy proposition), this price for KP is reasonable."
Grade B-
Although he averaged 19.5 points this season, which would rank third on Orlando, he isn't durable. Starting in just 42 games this season and playing in 65 games once in the past seven seasons is concerning.
Already dealing with injuries, it's not beneficial to trade young depth without guaranteeing a reliable starter in return. Before his season ended, Wagner looked like an early 6th Man of the Year candidate, averaging 12.9 points and 4.9 rebounds.
Carter Jr. looks to improve his three-point shot this offseason, returning to form after averaging just 23.4 percent from the perimeter.
Porzingis is owed $30 million next season on an expiring contract, which could give the Magic financial flexibility, but Orlando should pass if Boston calls because the risk outweighs the reward.