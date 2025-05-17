Rating Trade Idea Sending Boston Celtics All-Star Guard To Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics ended on a disappointing note. To position themselves for future success, a proposed trade including a two-time All-Star has emerged, significantly shaking up both rosters.
Sam Quinn of CBS Sports suggested a major three-team trade.
Orlando Magic recieve: Jrue Holiday
Boston Celtics receive: Wendell Carter Jr., Jusuf Nurkić
Charlotte Hornets receive: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, No. 28 pick, No. 46 pick
Quinn said the Magic could go all-in on defense.
"Orlando is going hunting for a guard this offseason," Quinn wrote. "They've widely been linked to offense-first players like Anfernee Simons, but what if they went the other way and doubled down on their defense? Imagine trying to score against a backcourt that includes both Holiday and Jalen Suggs. That sounds miserable. Holiday's shooting alone would be beneficial on offense, though he obviously isn't quite the creator they're looking for. Still, the Magic could give this a go for a few years and then potentially trade him again when there's less time left on his contract. The cost here just isn't that prohibitive. They'd still have all of their future draft picks to use in follow-up trades."
Grade B:
Acquiring Holiday would be an improvement on both ends of the floor, but the Magic having the second-best defensive rating last season, it's a relatively lateral move compared to the needs on offense.
Holiday, 34, is declining, averaging just 11.1 points on 35.3 percent from three-point range while also being owed over $32 million each of the next three seasons.
Carter Jr., Caldwell-Pope, and the No. 46 pick are not major assets on their own, but they could be packaged to pursue a younger, offensive-minded playmaker and reliable three-point shooter.
