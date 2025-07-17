Magic Fans React To Key Loss Of Perimeter Threat
The Orlando Magic missed out on the chance to bring back one of their better shooters when Caleb Houstan signed a one-year deal with the division rival Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. HoopsHype Insider Michael Scotto took to social media to break the news. Now, fans are reacting.
Houstan, 22, became one of Orlando’s more reliable perimeter threats on a roster ranked last in 3-point offense. After the All-Star break, Houstan shot a scorching 50.7 percent from deep. In 2024-25, Houstan joined recently departed guard Cory Joseph as the only other player on the team to shoot 36 percent or better on 100-plus 3-point attempts.
Houstan’s ability to connect created more spacing opportunities for the Magic to work with and made defenders respect him. However, the front office decided to decline his $2.1 million team option on June 29.
After the Magic selected Houstan with the 32nd pick in the 2022 draft, the Michigan product has demonstrated improvement in each of his first three years in the NBA. Last season, he shot 40 percent from deep in 58 appearances.
Ironically, Houstan’s best game as a pro thus far came against the Atlanta Hawks. He dropped a career-high 25 points and seven triples on the Hawks in a 117-110 overtime win on Jan. 7, 2024, making him the only second-round pick to score 25-plus points in a game for the Magic since Rashard Lewis in 2009. Now, he will suit up alongside Trae Young and recent big man acquisition Kristaps Porzingis.
More Magic Stories
Ex-Orlando Magic Player Ahead Of Kevin Durant On Prestigious Top 25 List
Magic Guard Jalen Suggs Gives Critical Recovery Update At Summer League
Orlando Magic Applauded For "Sneaky" Good Free Agent Signing