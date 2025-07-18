Shaquille O'Neal Surprisingly Takes Backseat Among Orlando Magic Royalty
For a young franchise, the Orlando Magic have already experienced several storied seasons led by iconic players. One of the most notable is 2025 Hall of Fame inductee Dwight Howard. While the Magic have had legendary centers like Shaquille O'Neal, Howard is widely regarded as the greatest player in franchise history for his dominance and leadership.
Bleacher Report recently named Howard the greatest player in Magic history, citing his on-court dominance and impressive career accolades.
"In our actual reality, Dwight Howard clears the GOAT bar cleanly and without the faintest signs of interference," the article wrote. "Howard's heyday unfolded almost exclusively in Orlando. Many forget or downplay it now, but there was a time in which he was considered the center du jour—and one of the stars every team would kill to build around."
In eight seasons with the Magic, Dwight Howard averaged 18.4 points, 13 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and one steal per game. During that span, he won three consecutive Defensive Player of the Year awards, earned six straight All-Star selections and consistently finished as an MVP finalist.
Although he didn't win a championship with Orlando, Howard led the Magic on a memorable 2009 playoff run, defeating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. They advanced to the NBA Finals, falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in five games.
The Magic haven't returned to the Finals since, further highlighting the significance of Howard's remarkable career in Orlando.
"Howard's accolades with the Magic are both unrivaled and untouchable in both the near and distant futures," the article added. "Nobody else has more than four All-NBA or All-Star selections sporting their uni, and he leads the franchise in total minutes, points, blocks and even made free throws."
