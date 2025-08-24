Legend Tim Duncan Tops Magic’s Biggest ‘What If’ In Franchise History
Despite being a relatively young franchise, the Orlando Magic have seen their share of superstars, particularly at the big man position. From Shaquille O’Neal to Dwight Howard and now rising star Paolo Banchero, the Magic have hit on their No. 1 picks. But in 2000, they nearly added another legend to that list, attempting to form a "big three" in free agency with Tracy McGrady, Grant Hill and Tim Duncan.
When Doc Rivers took over as coach in 1999, the Magic set their sights on championship contention and a first title, just a few years removed from reaching the NBA Finals with O’Neal and Penny Hardaway.
Entering 2000 free agency, the Magic landed two of their three primary targets in McGrady and Hill. But a rumored misstep by coach Rivers and a heartfelt conversation with Spurs superstar David Robinson dissuaded Duncan from leaving San Antonio, where he went on to cement his Hall of Fame career.
Rumor has it Doc Rivers told Duncan his family couldn’t travel on the team plane, unaware Spurs coach Gregg Popovich allowed it. This gave Duncan another reason to stay in San Antonio. Realistically, it would have been difficult to sway his loyalty. He signed a three-year deal and went on to win four more championships with the Spurs.
CBS Sports recently ranked Duncan joining the Magic as one of the top 25 ‘what if’ scenarios of the past 25 years, citing the superstar trio Orlando could have built.
"Tim Duncan didn't sign with the Orlando Magic in 2000 because Doc Rivers wouldn't allow girlfriends or wives on the team plane," the article wrote. "Whether or not that is true is unknowable, but Rivers himself made something else clear in a later interview: Orlando only had the cap space for two stars in 2000, not three. That meant they could only have added Grant Hill, who shared an agent with Duncan and visited the Magic together, without bringing in Tracy McGrady as well. Considering the injuries Hill endured in Orlando, Duncan staying in San Antonio was easily the better choice. He won four more titles with the Spurs. However, Hill only played 47 total games in his first three seasons with the Magic."
Over those three seasons, Duncan averaged 23.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. Paired with McGrady, he could have formed one of the league’s best duos, potentially leading the Magic to their first championship.
"This is relevant because the contract Duncan signed with the Spurs in 2000 was only for three years," the article added. "He signed a much bigger seven-year deal with them in 2003, but if he had spent three years in Orlando getting no support from the injury-riddled Hill, he would have become a free agent in 2003, likely intent on moving."
More Orlando Magic Stories
Magic's Tristan da Silva Boldly Projected To Underachieve For One Reason Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva is projected for a reduced role for a key reason despite his strong rookie season.
Magic Guard Shockingly Picked To Take Biggest Leap On Team Orlando Magic guard projected over Paolo Banchero, as the Orlando Magic’s biggest breakout candidate next season, due to his defensive grit and offensive upside.
Magic's Starting Five Receives Major Honor In Latest Power Rankings Orlando Magic’s starting five ranks among the league's best, displaying youth, star power, and potential with Desmond Bane, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.