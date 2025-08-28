Magic Legend Tracy McGrady Listed For Prestigious All-Time Honor
In the Orlando Magic’s brief franchise history, superstars have often come in the form of dominant big men like Shaquille O’Neal, Dwight Howard, and now Paolo Banchero. But one wing stands apart as both one of Orlando’s greatest and one of the NBA’s most prolific scorers. Tracy McGrady wasn’t drafted by the Magic, but his arrival is still hailed as one of the greatest free-agent signings in NBA history. He didn’t deliver a Finals appearance like some of Orlando’s other stars, yet his scoring feats place him among the most electrifying and prolific players the league has ever seen.
When the Magic signed McGrady to a seven-year, $92.8 million deal in 2000, it was seen as a gamble. In three seasons with the Toronto Raptors, McGrady averaged just 11.1 points and 5.5 rebounds, with no major accolades beyond being a Sixth Man of the Year finalist. The risk, however, quickly transformed into one of the greatest rewards in franchise history, as McGrady blossomed into an MVP-caliber star in Orlando.
CBS Sports recently ranked McGrady No. 21 on its list of the top 25 players of the 21st century, highlighting his unmatched ability to take over games on any given night.
"It is impossible not to play the what-if game with McGrady," the article wrote. "What if his knees, shoulder and back hadn't betrayed him? What if he'd stayed with Vince Carter in Toronto or Tim Duncan had come with him to Orlando or he'd just gotten a few chances to chase a championship with a healthy version or Grant Hill or Yao Ming as a co-star? What if he'd been born later and empowered to play a James Harden- or Luka Doncic-like role in the pace-and-space era?"
Although McGrady found major individual success in Orlando, it never translated to team achievements. His frustration ultimately led to a trade request just days after the Magic drafted Dwight Howard, closing the door on another sparking ‘what-if’ scenarios. Still, in four seasons with the franchise, McGrady averaged 28.1 points, seven rebounds and 5.2 assists while earning four All-Star selections.
"By virtue of McGrady's immense talent," the article added. "He could/should have finished his career with more than his seven All-Star selections, seven All-NBA Team selections and two scoring titles. During his regrettably short prime, he was always the smoothest scorer on the court, often the best athlete and, though he appeared nonchalant at times, he could absolutely explode at any moment."
More Orlando Magic Stories
Magic's Jamahl Mosley Projected To Win Highly-Coveted Honor
Magic Legend Shaquille O'Neal Cracks Top 5 In Prestigious List
Dwight Howard Makes Joyous Return To Orlando At BIG3 All-Star Game