Magic Predicted To Select Defensive Phenom In Mock Draft
After drafting Jase Richardson and Noah Penda in 2025, the Orlando Magic are focused on developing the duo into long-term contributors while the team chases Finals contention. With limited draft capital remaining following the Desmond Bane trade costing four unprotected first-round picks, the Magic must hit on future selections. One area they could target is center depth, leaning further into their defensive identity. Though still two years away, Orlando may already be eyeing its next defense-first big man for 2027.
Mock Pick:
Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report recently predicted the Magic could select center Jaden Toombs with the No. 21 pick in 2027.
"Jaden Toombs may need multiple years in college to add more offensive versatility," Wasserman said. "He still figures to be consistently productive from Day 1 next year using his size, length and hands for finishing, putting back misses, scoring around the post and converting short-range jumpers around the key."
"Scouts should be drawn to his defensive fit as well," Wasserman added. "With Toombs possessing the type of length and foot speed for rim protection and keeping guards or wings in front of him away from the basket."
Scouting Report:
The 6-foot-10 rim protector is ranked as the nation’s No. 5 center and the No. 30 player in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports. A four-star recruit with a 95 rating, he is committed to Southern Methodist University, where he's expected to play a major role as a freshman. Despite his raw skill set, Toombs has already emerged as one of the top rising big men in the country. He participated in Team USA’s U17 training camps, competing alongside the nation’s best prospects to further develop his skills.
CBS Sports' Adam Finkelstein describes Toombs as a true paint presence who has room to grow offensively in his scouting report.
"Toombs is a physical presence in the lane and a high-volume rebounder," Finkelstein said. "He has terrific length with a 7-foot-3-inch wingspan, a better than 9-foot standing reach, and a naturally strong frame. He's improved his conditioning over the years and should be able to add significant muscle mass inside a college weight room. He was also one of the best rebounders in the EYBL last year, averaging almost 8.9 boards per game, and showing a real niche for rebounding in traffic.
"What makes Toombs one of the better bigs in the class is his overlap of size, physicality, rebounding, and ability to play within an offensive structure," he added. "If he's able to further develop his athleticism, defensive versatility, or face-up offensive game, it would only increase his long-term upside."
