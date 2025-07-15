Magic’s Noah Penda Inspired By Teammate Heading Into Rookie Season
Orlando Magic second-round pick Noah Penda is averaging an impressive 8.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals through two NBA Summer League games. The Magic traded up four picks to acquire him at No. 32. Team president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman didn't hesitate the opportunity because they viewed him as a first-round talent.
Touted as an elite defender with international experience, Penda raised his draft stock heading into the summer. But through game action, he’s revealing another skill scouts may have overlooked. In the three-point loss to the Toronto Raptors, the 6-foot-8 forward recorded two assists and frequently took over ball-handling duties. He often created looks from the low post and looked comfortable as kicking it out when needed.
In his post-game interview, Penda shared that he grew up playing point guard and is happy to help the team win in any way he can.
"I grew up playing as a point guard," Penda said. "Now I'm playing the five. I don't mind bringing the ball up, especially if that can help my team. It's just a good way to release the pressure from from the guard sometimes. The NBA level you've got a lot of physical, quick guards that are able to guard 94 feet. So if I can help release that pressure that's good."
Similar in frame to superstar teammate Paolo Banchero, Penda sees a clear model for his development. Banchero often took control of the ball-handling duties last season, creating his own shot in the absence of consistent playmaking. As a rookie eager to grow, Penda looks forward to playing alongside him and soaking up any tips and guidance possible.
"You got to watch guys that you can relate and that you feel your game can translate to," Penda added. "So of course, Paolo was one of them. I've watched many guys and he was a part of those guys that you look up to in the NBA and say, Yeah, I want to play with him, and I want to play like him."
