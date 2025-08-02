NBA Insider Details Magic’s Paolo Banchero Bold Request To Management
Despite an aggressive offseason that included trading for Desmond Bane and signing Tyus Jones, the Orlando Magic prioritized retaining homegrown talent, most notably rising superstar Paolo Banchero. The two sides agreed to a five-year, $239 million extension after Banchero averaged a career-high 25.9 points last season. While Banchero expressed a desire to stay in Orlando, he reportedly made several bold requests to the president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman before signing the deal.
Since being drafted No. 1 in 2022, Banchero emerged as a leader on and off the court. Growing into the franchise centerpiece, he's shown the potential to anchor a Finals-contending team. Banchero's talent has never been in question after winning Rookie of the Year and earning his first All-Star selection, his supporting cast has. With the Eastern Conference wide open, Banchero asked for more shooting and depth heading into the offseason, prompting Jeff Weltman to take an aggressive approach to roster building.
While discussing teams with the most successful offseasons, ESPN insider Marc Spears revealed that Banchero requested roster upgrades heading into the summer.
"Paolo basically after the season told Jeff and management," Spears said. "Look man, we need some shooting. We need some added depth. We need some guards. And they did that. They got Desmond Bane, who's going to bring leadership, shooting, defense and toughness. They got Tyus Jones. That was a sneaky move, too, to get another veteran guard resigned. Banchero resigned, to get draft Jase Richardson and Moe Wagner resigned."
While Spears gave the Magic an ‘A’ grade for their offseason, he also marked Banchero as an MVP candidate next season. He praised how well the new additions fit with the returning core. Orlando addressed its offensive needs not only through trades and free agency, but also in the draft by selecting Jase Richardson. He showcased elite scoring potential during Summer League and could potentially carve out a role off the bench.
"Well, a grade for the off-season, I'm gonna give Jeff Weltman some love with the Orlando Magic," Spears added to the debate. "I think he is certainly deserving of an A. Making that trade for Desmond Bane and Orlando is known for being quiet. That was something I wasn't expecting. That was aggressive ... I really like what the Magic are doing. They're a sleeper contender in the Eastern Conference, like, wide open. Don’t play with Paolo. I think Paolo is an MVP candidate next season."
