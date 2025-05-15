NBA Combine Scrimmage Star Is Potentially On Orlando Magic's Radar
On Wednesday, NBA Combine scrimmages took place, giving prospects an opportunity to showcase their talent in game action. Auburn guard Tahaad Pettiford took full advantage, standing out as one of the stars of the day.
The Orlando Magic were recently predicted to select Pettiford with the No. 25 pick in a Yahoo Sports mock draft. The freshman is boosting his stock this week.
The Auburn guard was a major factor in the team's run to the Final Four. His athletic burst and offensive touch are two attributes the Magic could use to improve their scoring production.
While Orlando is open to the idea of swapping defense for offense, the six-foot guard recorded two steals while displaying strong on-ball intensity.
NBA Insider Jonathan Givony of ESPN said Pettiford played the game at his own pace.
"He got where he wanted all game with terrific pace," Givony wrote. "Stopping or starting and driving left or right with excellent footwork, finishing skillfully with either hand in the paint. He even had a thunderous finish highlighting his 42-inch vertical leap. The second-best mark at the combine."
Givony added Pettiford demonstrated everything scouts hoped for.
"His diverse shot-making was on full display," Givony said. With difficult pull-up 3s from all over the floor -- not a surprise considering he made big shots all season long for an Auburn team that was ranked No. 1 for nearly two months. But while his scoring prowess was a well-known commodity going into the combine, Pettiford helped his standing with scouts by demonstrating better defense and playmaking than he had gotten credit for to this point. He was pesky getting after opponents in the backcourt, generating turnovers while moving the ball creatively and finding teammates unselfishly."
In a postgame interview, the freshman guard expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to display himself against top competition.
"Just wanted to go out there and have fun and do what I do best," Pettiford said. "Help my guys get open. Help them create shots. Help me create shots for myself. Just to show everybody that I'm here. That I'm able to play with the best of the best. That I'm ready for the next level."
