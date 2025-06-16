NBA Insider Says Orlando Magic Aggressively Outbid Other Teams For Desmond Bane
The Orlando Magic elevated their roster significantly Sunday with the acquisition of Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane. Orlando picks up the remaining four years on Bane's five-year, $197 million deal. The move illustrates a commitment to the 26-year-old as a solidified third option behind Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. The Magic were hardly alone in the Desmond Bane sweepstakes.
After the trade, ESPN's Tim Bontemps revealed several teams were interested in Bane. However, the Magic were the team who pushed for him the most.
"Several teams inquired about Bane, sources said, but none as aggressively as Orlando," Bontemps wrote. "It's easy to see why. Bane should slot in perfeclty in the backcourt alongside Jalen Suggs, one of the best defenders in the league, and adds shooting and shot creation to a roster, featuring Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, that desperately needs both."
Orlando sacrificed a wealth of draft capital in the trade, giving up four first-round picks and a first-round pick swap. Additionally, the front office featured guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony in the deal.
The Magic benefit by shedding Caldwell-Pope's contract after the 32-year-old produced an underwhelming season and was owed $43 million over the next two years. Bane is a clear upgrade whom the Magic can now afford.
After sitting idly by for multiple years and relying on the development of players, Jeff Weltman is displaying his commitment to winning.
More Magic Coverage
Orlando Magic Linked To Four-Time All-Star In Dream Trade
Orlando Magic Can Land $204 Million Guard In Franchise-Altering Trade
Massive Trade Pitch Has Orlando Magic Landing Two-Time All-Star Point Guard