The Magic Insider

New Mock Draft Has Orlando Magic Pivoting At No. 25

Don Strouble

Jun 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman (left) and second round draft pick Caleb Houstan (right) during a press conference at the Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Jun 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman (left) and second round draft pick Caleb Houstan (right) during a press conference at the Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

After weeks of being tied to Florida's Walter Clayton Jr., the Orlando Magic may go in a different direction with the No.25 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. A recent mock draft from Bleacher Report has Orlando selecting Illinois small forward Will Riley.

"Will Riley measured taller and stronger than expected at the combine—a promising sign for a player whose game isn’t built on explosion. At 6'8" barefoot with a three-level scoring profile, Riley is likely to draw interest from multiple first-round teams," it wrote. "Scouts are confident in his shooting ability and see the added strength and late-season flashes of playmaking as encouraging signs."

Averaging 12.6 points in 35 games, Riley earned Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year. The 6-foot-8 Ontario native is a capable scorer, but questions remain about his physicality and defensive capabilities.

In a recent scouting report, NBA senior analyst Kevin O'Connor highlighted the major concerns around Riley.

"Though he has the height to theoretically be a highly versatile defender, he is extremely skinny and prone to getting plowed by strong scorers. And his fundamentals aren’t at a level that he can be relied on to contain quicker players either," O'Connor wrote. "Even his off-ball awareness is underwhelming. It’ll take him resolving a lot of “ifs” to become a competent defender."

Riley understands he needs to get stronger, a point he emphasized during the NBA Draft Combine.

"What I need to work on is probably my physicality right now, just gaining a little more weight," Riley said. "I did it at Illinois, I came in at 170 and left at 190. So yeah, that's probably the main thing I gotta do to translate to the NBA for sure."

More Magic Coverage

Orlando Magic Linked To Four-Time All-Star In Dream Trade

Orlando Magic Can Land $204 Million Guard In Franchise-Altering Trade

Massive Trade Pitch Has Orlando Magic Landing Two-Time All-Star Point Guard

Published
Don Strouble
DON STROUBLE

Don Strouble is a sports journalist who covers UCF athletics and the Orlando Magic. Strouble is a contributing member of the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF athletics on SB Nation, as well as Fans First Sports Network. He hails from Northeast Ohio, where his love for Cleveland’s teams served as inspiration to work in the world of sports media.