Orlando Magic Eyeing NBA Championship After Massive Trade
The Indiana Pacers' run to the NBA Finals is a testament to the opportunity for any team in the playoff picture to seize the Eastern Conference title. The Orlando Magic on Sunday made a significant move in their quest for contention by executing a blockbuster trade for Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane. However, the Magic aren't satisfied with winning the East.
In a press conference on Monday, president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman highlighted the desire to bring a title back to Orlando.
"I can tell you that we'd have made this trade at any point," Weltman said. "Our goal isn't to win the East; it's to win a championship, and the first step to doing that is we've gotta move our team forward and get ourselves into that conversation."
"We're hopeful that this trade will do that," Weltman added. "Does that mean that it's going to happen immediately? You know, we have to see; we have to let these guys get together. You know, the beauty of this trade is that they're all at the age profile and contract profile where we'll be able to keep them together for a while."
Bane, 26, comes to Orlando entering the second year of a five-year, $197 million extension. He becomes a key piece of an ascending core, which is under contract for years to come following the recent extensions for Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs. Next summer, Paolo Banchero is due a rookie max extension.
