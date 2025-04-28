As Orlando Faces Elimination, Game 4 Taught Growing Magic a Harsh Playoff Lesson
ORLANDO, Fla. – The score was 91-all, and somehow, that still didn't say how dead even Game 4 between the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics had been through nearly 44 minutes.
The East's second and seventh seeds sported identical field goal and three-point percentages (43.8 FG%, 29 3PT%). Orlando had been whistled for one more foul while Boston had one more turnover and a plus-2 rebounding advantage to its name.
Even leading stars Jayson Tatum and Paolo Banchero had 28 and 27 points, respectively. Neither team had built a lead larger than nine.
But the reigning Celtics' championship mettle had toughened them for times like this: To take every blow the scrapping, undergunned, increasingly physical Magic could muster and live to tell the tale.
As closing time came, finally, so too did the difference between the two fierce competitors: A killer instinct.
Tatum hit a turnaround falling-away jumper over Banchero with under three minutes to play, giving Boston a 98-92 lead. Coming back down the court to set up on defense, Tatum's subtle celebration suggested Banchero couldn't guard him. That same trip down the floor, Orlando missed its third consecutive shot.
The ball found Tatum's hands again on the ensuing possession, and as he hoisted a deep triple, Banchero fouled him. As 'M-V-P' chants serenaded the visiting Celtics' superstar, Tatum buried all three dagger foul shots to put Orlando – and potentially this first-round, best-of-seven series – down for the count.
Boston's eventual 16-7 close to the contest earned a 107-98 Game 4 victory. Beginning with Game 5 inside TD Garden Tuesday night, Orlando, now down three games to one versus the defending champs, faces elimination the rest of the way.
The Celtics found a gear their opposition doesn't yet have. In the playoffs, only the league's best teachers can dish cold, harsh lessons like the one the Magic received Sunday.
"You have to play a full 48 minutes of good basketball to win the game," Banchero said. "It was tied up with four minutes left. You've got to really lock in those last four minutes."
"I've been here before," Tatum said. "I've been in these moments ... You understand the moment. Game 4; could go up two games or [the] could be tied. It's not time to be friendly. It's not time for anything besides what it takes to win.
"I was excited for that moment, because I knew we were going to figure it out and make plays," Tatum later added.
And while this is Orlando's second trip to the playoffs with this core, experience far and away favors Boston.
"Their experience showed," Banchero said. "They weren't rattled at all. They were just really sharp in those last four minutes.
Regarding his own team, Banchero said the Magic were baited into what the Celtics desired them to do and got whatever it wanted over Orlando's defense.
"We were trying to play a little bit fast, turned the ball over a little bit," Kentavious Caldwell-Pope said postgame. "They came down and capitalized. Either we were fouling them or they were just getting to the basket [for] easy layups."
A quick turnaround leaves little time for Orlando to lick its wounds. If the Magic's season is to extend beyond Game 5 and stretch into May, they must build off the foundation laid before the late collapse and maintain it from tipoff to final buzzer.
"We control a lot of the stuff that happens in a game and we can play a lot better," Franz Wagner said. "I feel like we still haven't played our best basketball. It wasn't all bad today; 91-91 with four minutes to go, it can go a lot of different ways. So, we'll be better in Game 5 and we'll make sure we come in with the right mentality."
"We can't dwell on this one," Caldwell-Pope said. "[Boston is] going to come out aggressive to try to close the series and try to get some rest."
He's right. Jaylen Brown, while praising Orlando's defense, physicality and coaching multiple times over following Game 4, said the Celtics can't overlook the Magic, who will enter Game 5 on the brink of a season-ending loss.
Orlando has been far from a pushover in Boston's first step toward a potential championship repeat. The sooner the Celtics can get out of the series, the better their prospects of doing that become.
"It's not over," Brown said. "We've got to close them out. We don't want to come back here."
If the Magic have it their way, Sunday won't be the final home game in the Kia Center this year.
"We're coming out [with] desperation," Caldwell-Pope said. "We need this game just to push it to a Game 6, so we're looking forward to it."
"We've got a job to do when we go to Boston," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. "You've got to go take one in Boston and then bring it back here.
"That's the mindset, that's the approach. This one stings, but that's our reality right now."
Up Next
Boston hosts Orlando for Game 5 of the series on Tuesday, April 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV and FanDuel Sports Network Florida.
