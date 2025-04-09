Behind Banchero and Defense, Magic Earn Crucial Late-Season Victory Over Hawks
ORLANDO, Fla. – Given everything at stake in Tuesday's contest, the Orlando Magic didn't bother spending the last four days downplaying how important a victory over the Atlanta Hawks would be.
Behind a game-high 33 points from Paolo Banchero and a staunch defensive effort, Orlando backed up its talk with a crucial 119-112 victory over Atlanta.
With their victory, the Magic (39-40) moved two full games ahead of the Hawks (37-42) in the East's No. 7 seed with three regular-season games remaining apiece.
The two teams, locked into an end-of-year fight for Play-In Tournament seeding and the Southeast division crown, meet once more on the final day of the regular season. Orlando's magic number to clinch the No. 7 seed is one game.
Orlando's defense held the Hawks' offense, fifth in the league in scoring entering the contest, to 45.5 shooting and forced 18 turnovers, with 13 steals alone. The Magic turned Atlanta's giveaways into 20 points, they blocked six shots.
With 21 points by halftime, Banchero had already extended his streak of consecutive 20-point games to 20, which stands as the sixth-longest streak in franchise history. Along with his game-high scoring, Banchero posted 10 rebounds and shot 12-of-24 in the victory.
Franz Wagner, while managing his primary Trae Young defensive assignment, added 22 points, six rebounds and six assists. Together, he and Banchero extended their franchise-best streak of consecutive 20-plus point games to 11.
Wendell Carter Jr. stuffed the stat sheet, tallying 17 points, nine rebounds, six steals and three blocks. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope totaled 15 points in the win.
Orlando collectively shot 50 percent from the field and made 14 of its 34 threes.
Onyeka Okongwu totaled 30 points for the Hawks, and Young added 28 points and 10 assists. And the Magic's effort could've been cleaner, as they surrendered 14 offensive rebounds and missed 10 free throws.
But, the effort was enough to secure victory. At this point in the year, that's enough.
Up Next
The Magic close their home regular season slate vs. the Boston Celtics Wednesday, April 9 at 7 p.m. ET.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- HAWKS GAMEPLAN 'STARTS AND ENDS' WITH TRAE: The Magic are focused on shutting down Atlanta's offensive engine. CLICK HERE
- OSCEOLA –> G LEAGUE FINALS: The Magic are looking to win their second-ever NBA G League Finals, matched with the Stockton Kings, and it's a 'big deal.' CLICK HERE
- FINAL LESSONS BEFORE POSTSEASON: With four games left in the regular season, Orlando is cramming the final bits of learning in before the postseason arrives. CLICK HERE
- DWIGHT HOWARD, FIRST-BALLOT HOFer: Dwight Howard has been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. CLICK HERE
- 'A MAGICAL 36 YEARS': Paul Porter, the longtime PA voice of the Magic, is near the end of the line with Orlando. CLICK HERE
- FINAL LESSONS BEFORE POSTSEASON: With four games left in the regular season, Orlando is cramming the final bits of learning in before the postseason arrives. CLICK HERE
- KCP FINDING 3-BALL AT RIGHT TIME: Since the All-Star break, the Magic are finally getting the shooting they thought they would from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.