Hornets' Nurkic Offers Subtle Trade Suggestion to Improve Magic's Outlook
ORLANDO, Fla. – Shortly after Jusuf Nurkic's on-court debut came and went with the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night, the 10-year vet's postgame media session quickly became notable.
It wasn't for what he said about his new digs, however. Rather, it was his thoughts on Charlotte's Wednesday opponent – the Orlando Magic – that made impressions.
Fielding a question about the Magic's star duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, who scored 24 and 16 points, respectively, in their 102-86 win, Nurkic began to sing Orlando's praises.
Then, he made a subtle suggestion.
"I think they are a really good young team and they are doing a really good job," Nurkic began. "They have a really good coaching staff, but I think they are missing one player. I can't name it, but that's my little fella from Portland, but I love my Portland people ... but think they are waiting and missing one player to be a really good team."
In that quote, Nurkic alludes to Anfernee Simons, his teammate for five seasons with the Trail Blazers from 2018-2023.
Orlando and Portland were two of the four teams who stood pat at last week's trade deadline. With so many fellow young guards on the roster and the Trail Blazers in a rebuild, some have speculated that Simons would get moved before 3 p.m. last Thursday passed.
The Magic have maintained a need for perimeter scoring – something president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said on-record about his constructed team's areas of needed improvement. Simons, a 25-year-old, 18.5 point-per-game volume scorer capable of creating his shot, theoretically checked a lot of boxes for needs Orlando had.
Simons will turn 26 by the time next season rolls around and will be owed $27.7 million on the final year of a four-year, $100-million extension signed in the 2022 offseason.
He earned his new payday after a breakout season where an increase in opportunity was met with an increase in production. Since then, he's maintained a steady low-to-mid 40's field goal percentage and hasn't shot worse than 37.5 percent from three.
For context, that three-point accuracy would be the best mark on the current Magic roster. Orlando shoots 30.6 percent as a team from distance.
Despite never playing for the franchise, Simons and the Magic share deep roots.
He was born and raised in Altamonte Springs, Fla., just about 11 miles up I-4 from downtown Orlando, Simons was named after Magic legend Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway.
Simons played high school basketball at Edgewater High School, then spent a postgraduate year at IMG Academy before being taken No. 24 overall in the 2018 NBA draft by Portland. He's since spent his
But when Simons and Portland made their lone trip to Orlando this season, the Portland guard told NBA.com that he felt right at home.
"Being one of few to come from that area is really special," Simons said in a piece published Jan. 22. "Altamonte Springs will always be home and be the place that shaped me. It is cool to see more and more athletes come from the area and gain attention. I hope athletes continue to make a name for the Orlando area and get the opportunities like I do."
Because Portland and Orlando are in opposite conferences, the two teams only venture cross country to see each other once a season.
Simons has played the Magic nine times in his career, but only four times in Orlando. His most recent trip was perhaps his best, scoring 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting in a 101-79 victory over the Magic.
Whether Simons ever plays more than one "home" game a season is a decision only the Magic and Blazers front offices know the answer to. Nurkic's lobbying likely does little to shift the mindset of an Orlando team that knows critical decisions are fast approaching on the horizon, especially after the quiet deadline.
The Bosnian big believes the Magic are a Simons-sized puzzle piece away from being a real contender.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC'S DEFENSE MISSES SUGGS: Orlando is careful to not put all the onus on him, but their defense has suffered without Jalen Suggs. CLICK HERE
- SUGGS FINDING COMFORT IN RECOVERY: As he works back from a left quad injury, the Magic's fourth-year guard is working himself back to 100 percent. CLICK HERE
- FRANZ IS MAGIC'S 'ULTIMATE COMPETITOR': Franz Wagner's undeniable stardom has carried its weight in gold. CLICK HERE
- MOE'S PRESENCE 'WAS HUGE': Back on the Magic bench for the first time since tearing his ACL, Moe Wagner's presence alone "was huge" for Orlando's win over the Spurs. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S MONTH AT HOME COMES AT RIGHT TIME: The key to capitalizing on 10 home games in the next month? "Embracing each moment." CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.