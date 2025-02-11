Magic's Jalen Suggs Practicing Acceptance in Road Back from Injury
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jamahl Mosley made it clear Saturday night: The Orlando Magic need Jalen Suggs when the lights are brightest.
"I think it's just very important that we keep understanding that everyone's body is different [and] how they respond to treatment is different," Mosley said shortly after ruling Suggs out for an eighth straight game. "With that being said, when he comes back — whenever that moment is — we're going to have him on minutes restrictions. We're going to make sure he's taken care of the right way and understand exactly how we integrate guys back, because this is for the long haul.
"I think that's very important that we get that addressed, that we're doing what we're doing and it's allowing other guys to step up in these moments," Mosley continued. "As he gets back and gets integrated into what we're doing, it's going to be so important that we're mindful about how we continue to approach it."
The same stipulations applied last time Suggs was on the floor. On Jan. 25 against Detroit, the fourth-year guard had a pre-determined limited workload as he returned from a lower back strain that had sidelined him for 10 games.
After limping off with a left quad injury in the fourth quarter, however, he was unable to finish the game.
"Starting and stopping is always hard," Suggs told locker room reporters before Monday's loss to the Hawks. "During the season, all you want to do is play games. Whatever you want to do to be available and get out, be in front of the fans, be in hostile environments, make plays in games and feel like you're contributing to winning. I think that's been the hardest part about it.
"When things are taken away from you, it always opens up a new door, a new perspective, and a new challenge to take on, and that's all this has been," Suggs said. "So I find a lot of comfort and peace in that."
That's a testament to lessons learned from a history of injuries. While frustrations return in each setback, Suggs says he's capable of moving beyond those thoughts quicker than he used to be.
"Instead of it lingering for weeks, it lingers for a couple of days, and then it's the next task is ready to be completed," he said. "My mind is less of feeling sorry for myself and frustrated about the injury, and more so [about] how I can get back to work, however that looks. Sometimes it's not as physical as it is mental, and [you] learn to be okay with that."
Ravaged by injuries for most of the year, the Magic await Suggs' return to complete the full-health team that has played together seldom times.
Moe Wagner's torn left ACL in December was season-ending. But extended periods away for Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and the rest of the Magic's players have accounted for 170 total games missed due to injury or illness.
Suggs, an NBA All-Defense guard in 2023-24, has averaged 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals a game in 35 games. Opponents score 6.6 fewer points per 100 possessions with him on the court, which ranks in the 92nd percentile according to Cleaning the Glass.
Orlando is 20-15 in games with Suggs, 6-14 without him.
A Magic reunion could occur at the right time. With one game left before the All-Star break, the Magic are 26-29 — ninth in the Eastern Conference. After Wednesday's game with Charlotte, the 26-game sprint to the finish includes a seven-game homestand.
Should Suggs not play against the Hornets, he'd have a full week to prepare for a possible return against the Hawks on Feb. 20.
"It's part of growth, learning how to maneuver the NBA season and do things smartly," Suggs said. "You can't always just straight force, bust through walls. Sometimes you've got to be very smart, very cerebral about how you go about this. That's a skill that I'm trying to practice, and this just gives me the opportunity to do so in real time. Not my ideal situation, not where I want to be, but I take it. I'll take the challenge head-on.
"I think that's where I'm at. Come back when things are healthy, things are 100 percent, and I'm able to help this team fully, not be out there and be a shell of myself."
Suggs has been a participant in portions of the Magic's recent gameday shootarounds, but only in a non-contact capacity.
Saturday morning, he sported kinesio tape during his individual workout. Monday, he wore a compression sleeve on the left leg and weighted vest for his session.
While doing the best he can to enjoy the journey on the road back to playing, he can't deny what he'd rather be doing.
"I'm ready to have some stake in the game," Suggs said. "I'm ready to put my body on the line, get my emotions in the game and get back to hooping with these boys, to be honest. I miss that feeling."
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- LATEST MAGIC NOTEBOOK: Banchero's Seattle connection with Spurs coach, Jamahl Mosley makes history, and more. CLICK HERE
- FRANZ IS MAGIC'S 'ULTIMATE COMPETITOR': Franz Wagner's undeniable stardom has carried its weight in gold. CLICK HERE
- MOE'S PRESENCE 'WAS HUGE': Back on the Magic bench for the first time since tearing his ACL, Moe Wagner's presence alone "was huge" for Orlando's win over the Spurs. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S MONTH AT HOME COMES AT RIGHT TIME: The key to capitalizing on 10 home games in the next month? "Embracing each moment." CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.