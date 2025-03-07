White Scores 44, Magic Lose 5th Straight in Shootout with Bulls
ORLANDO, Fla. – Wendell Carter Jr. rebounded Paolo Banchero's miss, and he had a chance at a game-tying putback slam.
But the Orlando Magic center couldn't drop the ball in the bucket before the clock expired, and the Chicago Bulls escaped Thursday night's shootout with a 125-123 win.
The result is the Magic's fifth straight loss, dropping them to 29-35 this season. Now staring down a five-game road trip, Orlando took just one win in seven games on this extended homestand.
Four of the six losses finished within one possession. Orlando is now 18-16 at the Kia Center this year.
Much of the Bulls' damage was done by Coby White, who led a group of five Chicago double-digit scorers with a career-high 44 points. Collectively, the Bulls shot 50 percent from the field and drilled 15 triples.
All five Orlando starters scored at least 17 points, including Cole Anthony who returned after a one-game absence because of a left big toe strain. Anthony and Paolo Banchero (5-15 field goals, 10-11 free throws) each finished with 20 points to lead the Magic, who collectively shot 45.5 percent from the field and made just 9-of-33 threes.
The teams shot 70 collective free throws with 52 combined fouls called.
With the help of crisp ball movement, improved shotmaking and Chicago's 26th-ranked defense, the Magic eclipsed 100 points in under three quarters. That's happened only three times this year, but twice now against the Bulls – Orlando did it on Nov. 27 versus the Bulls and Feb. 5 at Sacramento.
But a 29-22 fourth-quarter advantage helped the Bulls down the Magic.
Orlando's defense had its fair share of struggles trying to contain the Bulls' breakneck pace. Chicago scored 25 fastbreak points.
The Bulls dominated the glass 58-45, assisted by 13 offensive rebounds on long misses.
Jonathan Isaac was a late scratch from the contest due to an illness.
Dwight Howard entering Magic Hall of Fame
During Thursday's contest, the Magic announced Howard – the team's No. 1 overall draft pick in 2004 – would become the 13th inductee into the franchise's Hall of Fame.
Orlando will honor him Monday, March 24 when the Magic host the Los Angeles Lakers.
“Dwight Howard left an undeniable imprint on the history of the Orlando Magic,” Magic CEO Alex Martins said. “From being the first overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, to our trip to the 2009 NBA Finals, Dwight’s work helped us achieve great success during his eight seasons in a Magic uniform, both on the court and in the community. We are looking forward to inducting Dwight into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame.”
To see the full story on Howard's pending induction, click here.
Up Next
The Magic embark on a five-game road trip, which begins Saturday, March 8 at the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET.
