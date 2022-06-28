Dejounte Murray Trade Rumors: Orlando Magic Interested?

Murray has been the subject of trade rumors lately.

ORLANDO - Trade rumors are heating up around the NBA and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray is in the mix.

According to Spurs Talk, an Eastern Conference team offered three first-round picks and a "desirable young player" to the Spurs for Murray.

Could that team be the Orlando Magic?

The Magic have an excess of top picks to trade and several players that one would call desirable, but does it make sense for Orlando to make this move?

The reason why Orlando wouldn't make this move has nothing to do with Murray's talent.

Murray had a career year for the Spurs during his sixth NBA campaign. He averaged career-highs with 21.1 points, 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds and a league-leading two steals per game. Murray also made his first All-Star appearance and led the Spurs to the play-in game as the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference.

This past season, Murray proved that he can be the face of the franchise moving forward and not just some bridge piece to get to that next superstar the Spurs are craving.

Murray turns 26 this offseason, which means his best basketball could still be ahead of him.

Pairing Murray with top overall pick Paolo Banchero adds a hierarchy for the Magic and gives the team more of a focused direction.

If the Magic was the team to offer that proposal, the "desirable young player" likely would have been a guard, potentially promising second-year pro Jalen Suggs or third-year guard Cole Anthony.

Both Suggs and Anthony have been integral to the team's rebuild and have yet to give the team reason to part ways with them. That being said, if the opportunity came to acquire a player like Murray, would the Magic budge?

Three first-round picks still sounds incredibly pricy for a team that just picked No. 1. If the team grabbed one or two more top picks in the subsequent drafts, it could be worth more than taking Murray at this moment in time.