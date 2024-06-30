Examining the Risk of the Magic's Pursuit to Sign Paul George in Free Agency
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic may very well be on the doorstep of making one of the biggest moves in franchise history.
The Magic are one of three teams to land a visit with nine-time All-Star Paul George after free agency begins on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charaniareported George will meet with Orlando, the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers between Sunday night and Monday.
George declined his player option worth $48.7 million with the Clippers with his sights on landing a max contract. According to Yahoo Sports insider Jake Fischer, Orlando and Philadelphia are more than willing to oblige with the 6-foot-8 forward.
"Both the 76ers and Magic, sources said, are prepared to lavish George with four-year maximum contracts, as were the Warriors if George would have exercised his $48.7 million player option for this upcoming 2024-25 season," Fischer writes.
Orlando has the means to sign George. The Magic have $52 million in cap space, only trailing the Detroit Pistons and 76ers.
George, 34, is clearly the crown jewel of this free agency class and is still playing at an elite level. His versatility, ability to score and playoff experience would be a boon for the Magic. The six-time All-NBA player averaged 22.6 points per game and made a career-best 41.3 percent of his 3-pointers last season.
But for as good as George is, there's a chance things get dragged out with him taking three visits. And while Orlando may have a shot at acquiring him, is it worth potentially missing out on other top free agents?
There's a chance other top guys are off the board by the time George makes his decision, meaning Orlando, Philadelphia or other teams interested in him could strike out completely if they don't sign him. The Magic have also been tied to Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope after he declined his $15.4 player option to become a free agent and New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein.
Former NBA exec and current ESPN analyst Bobby Marks tabbed Orlando as a team that could have a shot to sign both players.
"Keep an eye on Orlando for him," Marks said of Hartenstein. "Keep an eye on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in Orlando. They have $52 million roughly in cap space. They can split it up and use it on both players...Keep an eye on Orlando for the next layer of guys."
NBA insider Marc Stein also noted the Magic's interest in Hartenstein and Caldwell-Pope.
“Denver's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and New York's Isaiah Hartenstein are the free agents Orlando has been linked to most frequently by league insiders, but again: The Magic made it onto the shortlist of teams to land a free-agent meeting with George," Stein writes.
Landing Caldwell-Pope, 31, and Hartenstein, 26, would be a great offseason for Orlando. Caldwell-Pope has shot over 40 percent from 3 in three of his last four seasons, which would provide a great boost to a Magic offense that was among the NBA's worst 3-point shooting teams last season. Hartenstein is a versatile center on both ends of the floor and his ability to pass can also help open up Orlando's offense.
Signing George would be a home run for the Magic, but the risk that comes with pursuing him is something Orlando has to be comfortable with. If Orlando believes it'll still have a shot at Hartenstein and Caldwell-Pope if it doesn't sign George, then it can afford to go all-in on the nine-time All-Star.
But if going all-in on George means potentially missing out on other quality free agents, then Orlando will have to think long and hard about its strategy heading into a landmark offseason.
