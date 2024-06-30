Report: Magic 'Prepared' to Offer Paul George A Max Contract
ORLANDO — On the heels of their best season in over a decade, the Orlando Magic appear poised to make a big move that elevates it from a young ascending team to a contender in the Eastern Conference.
The biggest splash Orlando could make is signing Paul George, and it will have its chance to do so when free agency begins on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. ESPN'sAdrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania reported George will meet with the Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers between Sunday night and Monday. The veteran forward declined his $48.7 million player option on Saturday with the Clippers to become a free agent.
Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer added more fuel to the fire, reporting Orlando and the Philadelphia 76ers are ready to offer the nine-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA player a max contract.
"Both the 76ers and Magic, sources said, are prepared to lavish George with four-year maximum contracts, as were the Warriors if George would have exercised his $48.7 million player option for this upcoming 2024-25 season," Fischer writes.
George, 34, would fit like a glove for a Magic team that was the fifth-youngest in the NBA last season and looking to build on their first playoff appearance since 2020. Along with his plethora of playoff experience, the 6-foot-8 forward has proven he still has plenty left in the tank after averaging 22.6 points and shooting a career-best 41.3 percent on his 3-pointers last season.
Orlando posed one of the league's best defenses, ranking fourth in points allowed per game and second in defensive rating. Offensively, the Magic was 24th in points per game and tied for last in 3-pointers made per game.
George has also heaped plenty of praise on Orlando of late, especially when talking about All-Star forward Paolo Banchero.
"When you see that the game is going to be in good hands when these young guys figure out that this is [their] time, I think that's what Paolo did and that's what he's doing in Orlando," George said on his podcast. "Orlando definitely surprised me."
Orlando has the cap space to swing a deal with George, as it has just over $52 million in cap space. Only the Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers have more cap space.
