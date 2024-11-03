Former Magic Guard, 14-Year NBA Veteran Retires from Basketball
Former 14-year NBA and four-year Orlando Magic guard DJ Augustin has retired from basketball, he announced on Instagram on Sunday.
"Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the game I’ve loved for so long," Augustin wrote in his retirement post. "Basketball has been more than a sport, it has been a journey filled with unforgettable memories, friendships, lessons and experiences beyond the court."
Augustin played 976 games over his career and made 334 starts, but the most of each category were spent with the Magic. He played 291 games with Orlando and made 150 starts, averaging 10.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists a game during that span.
He was with the Magic from 2016-17 to 2019-20. In game one of the first round of the 2019 Eastern Conference Playoffs, Augustin hit a game-winning three over the eventual champion Toronto Raptors. in one of the darker periods of Magic history, he provided a bright spot:
Augustin played parts of seasons with 11 teams: Orlando, Charlotte, Oklahoma City, Houston, Indiana, Chicago, Detroit, Milwaukee, Denver, Toronto and the LA Lakers.
A standout at Texas, Augustin was the ninth overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, and was an eventual selection to the 2008-09 All-Rookie Team. He officially hangs up his sneakers a week before his 37th birthday.
