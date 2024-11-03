Point Spread: Shorthanded Magic Big Underdogs at Dallas
Going to Dallas has been a dreadful road trip for the Orlando Magic. They've lost 12 straight games there, and haven't won since Jan. 8, 2011.
It was so long ago that the box score was filled with names from the distance past in Magic history. Dwight Howard had 23 points and 13 rebounds and Hedo Turkoglu — remember him? — had a season-high 17 assists.
That losing streak is expected to continue on Sunday night when the Magic and Dallas Mavericks get together at 7:30 p.m. ET. With Magic star Paolo Banchero out with an oblique injury, Orlando is an 8-point underdog according to the Hard Rock Bet gambling website. The over/under is 219.5 points.
This is the third of a five-game road trip, and the Magic have lost the first two. They play at Oklahoma City on Monday and Indiana on Wednesday before finally getting on Friday to take on the New Orleans Pelicans.
Here's a complete breakdown on the Magic-Mavericks series, with details on how they fared against each other a year ago, the Magic by the numbers through six games, and how they've fared vs. the spread in each matchup.
Magic vs. Mavericks last year
- Nov. 6 2023 in Orlando: The Magic lost to the Dallas Mavericks Pacers 117-102 at home as a 1.5-point favorite and did not cover. The game (219) went under the 229.5 total. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 22 points, but Luka Doncic had 29 for Dallas.
- Jan. 29, 2024 in Dallas: The Magic lost to the Dallas Mavericks Pacers 131-129 on the road as a 3.5-point underdog and covered. The game (260) went far over the 227.5 total. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 36 points and Anthony Black added 20 off the bench, but they had no answer for Luka Doncic, who had 45 for Dallas.
Magic by the numbers
- Magic overall record: 3-3
Magic overall vs. spread: 2-4
- Magic home record: 2-0
Magic home vs. spread: 1-1
- Magic road record: 1-3
Magic road vs spread: 1-3
- Magic record as favorite: 2-1
Magic vs. spread as favorite: 1-2
- Magic record as underdog: 1-2
Magic vs. spread as underdog: 1-2
- Magic over total: 5
Magic under total: 1
Magic results vs. spread this season
Here's what Orlando has done this season, straight up and against the spread:
- Oct. 23 (Wednesday) — Beat the Miami Heat 116-97 on the road as a 2-point underdog (covered). The score (213) went over the 208 over/under total. Record: 1-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Oct. 25 (Friday) — Beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-101 at home as an 11.5-point favorite (covered). The score (217) went over the 215.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Oct. 26 (Saturday) — Lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 124-111 on the road as a 1.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (235) went over the 221.5 over/under total. Record: 2-1.
- To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Oct. 28 (Monday) — Beat the Indiana Pacers 119-115 at home as an 5.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (234) went over the 223.5 over/under total. Record: 3-1. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Oct. 30 (Wednesday) — Lost to the Chicago Bulls 102-99 on the road as a 5.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (201) went under the 226.5 over/under total. Record: 3-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 1 (Friday) — Lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-109 on the road as a 7.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (229) went over the 216.5 over/under total. Record: 3-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
Betting Angles
The Magic have gone over the total in five of six games so far this season, and they tend to play high-scoring games with the Mavericks in Dallas. Look for the lean that way, and Luka Doncic is a tough matchup for them. Hard Rock's over/under total on Doncic is just 27.5, which seems a little low.
The Magic aren't the same team without Banchero, obviously. In the middle of a long trip, this could be a rough night. Dallas is 3-2, but did lose at home to Houston on Thursday. Can't see them dropping back-to-back home games.
