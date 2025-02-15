Mac McClung's Pursuit of Dunk Contest History Isn't Taken For Granted
In the moment, he said he'd have to think about it. But Mac McClung knew all along that he'd be back.
Last February, in Indianapolis, McClung became just the seventh-ever multiple-time winner of the Slam Dunk contest – the staple Saturday nightcap of NBA All-Star Weekend for decades running.
Then, he joined Michael Jordan, Dominque Wilkins, Harold Miner, Jason Richardson, Nate Robinson and Zach LaVine as the only players ever in the event's illustrious history to be crowned a multiple-time champ. Now, in San Francisco, the Orlando Magic's two-way guard takes flight aimed at a never-before-seen accomplishment.
If McClung hoists the title into the Chase Center air Saturday night, he won't be the first-ever three-time champion – that honor belongs to Robinson.
Yet, a win would make him the competition's first-ever three-peat champion.
"I just think about it and I get really nervous," McClung told Magic on SI. "But the preparation we put into this year to make it hopefully special ... I don't take it for granted being here and being a part of this. I know how cool it is every day.
"It's hard to accept that I've won it twice. Just being here, it feels like it's the first time. It's really cool, man. I hope it goes well."
It's not lost on McClung how special his continued inclusion is in the annual weekend's festivities. Accompanied by friends, family and loved ones, it's equally a platform to display his abilities on as it is an unofficial gathering spot for those near and dear to him.
McClung may be the oldest-ever Rising Star, he joked, but the tournament-style event tipped off his on-court activities Friday evening. Ever since he arrived in town on Thursday, McClung has popped in and out of off-court activations constantly.
More: Magic's trio soaks in Rising Stars experience at All-Star weekend
All of it culminates when McClung defends his status as two-time reigning champion against Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis, Spurs rookie Stephon Castle and Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr.
"I think this is my most creative set I've ever had," McClung said. "It's my most challenging set, too."
That's partially birthed by necessity. With the help of YouTube mixtapes and his sheer ability as a dunker, McClung's aerial feats quickly turned a three-star guard from Gate City, Va. – a city with a population barely above 2,000 people – into a must-see viral sensation.
His performances in the previous two contests have set a high bar for himself – and his competition – to reach. Not only is he aware of the opportunity on offer, but he's knowledgeable to how special of a performance he'll need to seize it.
"I'm super proud of it," McClung said. "We've worked so hard. I've probably worked on it for a year, to be honest. I knew I was going to do it one last time, so I've been practicing on it for a while. I think my friends and I love it, so hopefully, the people that watch will, too."
"I mean, he's been saying that he has something brewing, so I'm looking forward to that one," Magic teammate Tristan da Silva said. "I've been talking to TQ (Trevelin Queen) a little bit, and he said he showed him a little bit, and it was some stuff he'd never seen before, so I'm excited."
"I don't want to spoil anything, but I know he's going to put on a show," new Magic two-way guard and Osceola teammate Ethan Thompson said.
Along with McClung to capture it all is the crew from the G League-focused docuseries, "The Break, presented by The General." McClung is one of three athletes featured in this year's series, which aims to shine light on G League players' dedication and determination to break through and earn a shot at the NBA. It's his second time as a spotlight player in the series' history.
"They're going to add that kind of behind-the-scenes feel of who I really am at all times," McClung said. "I think it was intimidating at first, but as I've gotten older, The Break is like family to me. I can be myself and they really help me feel comfortable being myself and growing as a person.
Added McClung: "Being able to document something I can look back on ... My first [dunk] contest and second contest, I come and look back on it with The Break all the time. It's just such a cool thing that we're doing, and they've helped me really get comfortable with it."
The series is narrated by Magic legend Shaquille O'Neal. Their connection, forged by the show, was the first domino that led to McClung's perfect 50-point dunk over O'Neal to secure his second consecutive title in 2024.
Regardless of Saturday's result, what's sure to shine through is the appreciation he has to be back on this stage.
"It's such a blessing, man," McClung said. "I see everything being set up and, like, you almost forget every time how cool this is and what an opportunity it is. It brings all my family and friends together, and that's what I'm most grateful for."
Should he earn such immortality, however, it'll be a night he'll never forget.
The AT&T Slam Dunk Contest is part of All-Star Saturday Night. The event, which features the Kia Skills Challenge and Starry Three-Point Contest, and the Dunk Contest, begins at 8 p.m ET on TNT.
