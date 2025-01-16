Magic-Celtics Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out for Friday Night?
BOSTON – The Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics meet for the second time this season Friday night inside TD Garden. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET.
It's the second and final game of the Magic's chilly Northern road trip, and Orlando (23-19) is out to wash the taste of a 29-point loss suffered Wednesday night at Milwaukee.
Wednesday wasn't kind to the Celtics, either. Boston (28-12) went on the road and fell to Toronto by 13 points, and Friday's matchup with the Magic is the first of a two-game homestand before a trip out West.
The Magic took game one of the season series between these two teams, a 108-104 result from the Kia Center two days before Christmas.
Ahead of their primetime, nationally televised second bout this season, here's the latest on player health and status.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Franz Wagner: OUT (return to competition reconditioning)
- Jalen Suggs: OUT (low back strain)
- Gary Harris: OUT (left hamstring strain)
- Goga Bitadze: OUT (concussion protocol)
- Jett Howard: OUT (left ankle sprain)
- Mac McClung: OUT (G League)
- Moe Wagner: OUT (torn left ACL)
Franz Wagner will miss his 18th consecutive game on Wednesday, but it's the second one under the label "return to competition reconditioning." He's been out since suffering a torn right oblique on Dec. 6 at Philadelphia.
Suggs is "progressing slowly" after suffering a low back strain on Jan. 3 at Toronto, when he left the game by wheelchair. Suggs will miss his seventh straight game with the injury.
Harris is missing his eighth straight game after re-aggravating a left hamstring strain Jan. 1 at Detroit, now causing him to miss 21 games this year.
Howard suffered his left ankle sprain in the third quarter of the Magic's Jan. 10 game vs. Milwaukee. He's missed the last two contests with the ailment.
Bitadze was placed into concussion protocol on Wednesday morning in addition to dealing with a right hip contusion. He missed the Magic's loss to Milwaukee that evening.
Wagner had successful surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee on Jan. 8. His season is over.
Boston Celtics Injury Report
- JD Davison: OUT (G League)
- Drew Peterson: OUT (G League)
- Baylor Schierman: OUT (G League)
- Anton Watson: OUT (G League)
Aside from two-way players and G League assignments, the Celtics report a clean bill of health for Friday's matchup in Boston.
