How to Watch Orlando Magic at New York Knicks on Sunday, December 14

ORLANDO, Fla. – A week and a half removed from their first matchup this season, the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks square off again on Sunday night in Orlando. Tipoff from the Kia Center is set for 6 p.m. ET.
This contest was scheduled after both the Magic and Knicks were eliminated in their respective NBA Cup quarterfinal contests on Tuesday and Wednesday. Each team has had some valuable time off heading into the rematch; one Orlando will be hoping to have go differently than the Dec. 3 matchup.
New York ran past Orlando 121-106 in that contest. The Magic trailed by as many as 37 points in the second half and were thoroughly overwhelmed by New York's high-octane offense. Franz Wagner finished with 30 points for the Magic, but he won't play Sunday – missing his third game with the same torn right oblique injury Paolo Banchero will miss his 23rd with.
How to Watch Magic vs. Knicks
Who: Orlando Magic (17-10) vs. New York Knicks (15-10)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Sunday, December 15, 6 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, MSG, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: New York -4.5
Last Meeting: New York 121, Orlando 106 on 12/3/24
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Jalen Suggs: 16.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 41.6 FG%, 31.7 3PT%
- Moe Wagner: 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 55.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT%
- Goga Bitadze: 8.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 63.6 FG%
New York Knicks
- Karl-Anthony Towns: 24.9 points, 13.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 52.9 FG%, 44.2 3PT%
- Jalen Brunson: 24.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 49.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT%
- OG Anunoby: 17.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 47.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT%
- Mikal Bridges: 17.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 48.1 FG%, 33.9 3PT%
- Josh Hart: 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 59.6 FG%, 40.7 3PT%
- Miles McBride: 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 45.2 FG%, 41.0 3PT%
MORE: Magic-Knicks Injury Report – who's in, who's out for Orlando and New York Sunday night?
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 119-153 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Toom Thibodeau, New York Knicks: Thibodeau is in his fifth season as the head coach of the Knicks, having led New York to the playoffs in three of the five seasons he's been at the helm. At 66 years old, he's in his third head coaching position, having held the same position in Minnesota and Chicago before New York. Prior to becoming a head coach, Thibodeau was an assistant with Boston, Houston, the Knicks, Philadelphia, San Antonio and the Timberwolves. He's a two-time NBA Coach of the Year – one of 11 coaches in league history to win the honor more than once.
