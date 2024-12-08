How to Watch Orlando Magic at Phoenix Suns on Sunday, December 8
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns are set to square off Sunday evening inside the Kia Center. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET.
The Magic, 16-9 this season and third in the East, will soon trudge forward without Paolo Banchero or Franz Wagner – Orlando's star duo with identical torn oblique injuries. Sunday's contest against the visiting Suns is the first time doing so this season.
Phoenix, who's 12-10 this season and eighth in the West, comes in on the heels of a loss to Miami on Saturday evening, meaning Sunday's 6:30 tip is not only a back-to-back, but it's slated to start less than 24 hours after their previous game tipped off. They'll be without star power themselves – Kevin Durant is out with an ankle injury for the contest, and the Suns are 1-8 without him this season.
Sunday's contest concludes the season series between the two teams.
How to Watch Magic vs. Suns
Who: Orlando Magic (16-9) vs. Phoenix Suns (12-10)
What: NBA Regular Season game
When: Sunday, December 8, 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, Suns Live, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Orlando -2
Last Meeting: Orlando 109, Phoenix 99 on 11/18/24
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Jalen Suggs: 15.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 41.0 FG%, 31.5 3PT%
- Moe Wagner: 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 54.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT%
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 8.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 39.5 FG%, 29.9 3PT%
Phoenix Suns
- Devin Booker: 24.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 43.5 FG%, 33.9 3PT%
- Bradley Beal: 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 48.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT%
- Tyus Jones: 11.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 47.4 FG%, 39.8 3PT%
- Grayson Allen: 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 40.9 FG%, 37.2 3PT%
- Royce O'Neale: 10.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 44.1 FG%, 43.8 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 119-152 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Mike Budenholzer, Phoenix Suns: After Frank Vogel was let go after just one season as the head coach of the Suns, Budenholzer was announced as the new leading man this past May. Before Phoenix, Budenholzer was the head coach of Milwaukee, where he led the 2020-21 Bucks to a championship – the organization's first since 1971. He was also the NBA's Coach of the Year during his stint in Milwaukee. Elsewhere around the league, he's also been a head coach of Atlanta and a longtime assistant with San Antonio.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC-SUNS INJURY REPORT: Who's in, who's out for the Magic and Suns on Sunday night? CLICK HERE
- BURNING QUESTIONS WITHOUT WAGNER: Forced to trudge forward without Paolo Banchero or Franz Wagner, who are both sidelined with torn oblique injuries, the Magic have plenty of questions that need answered – and fast. CLICK HERE
- FRANZ OUT INDEFINITELY WITH TORN RIGHT OBLIQUE: Bad luck strikes twice for the Magic, as they lose a star for an indefinite period to a torn right oblique for the second time this season. CLICK HERE
- ESPN'S 25 UNDER 25 FEATURES 3 MAGIC: The Orlando Magic have three players on ESPN's NBA '25 under 25' list CLICK HERE
- PAOLO'S STARDOM GROWS GIVING BACK IN NYC: Banchero spent his Monday afternoon surprising kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Harlem with a shopping spree at the NBA Store in New York. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S RELIANCE ON POISE AND MATURITY: Orlando has superpowers, ones they've garnered through years of trudging through results to end up where they are now: maturity and poise. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO BANCHERO BACK ON THE COURT: The All-Star forward is making progress toward a return for the first time since tearing his oblique Oct. 30. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.