Magic-Suns Injury Report: Orlando's First Game Without Banchero & Wagner; Durant Out for Phoenix
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic are back home after a five-game road trip, but only for one game to face the Phoenix Suns inside the Kia Center on Sunday. Tipoff is 6:30 p.m. ET.
The Magic concluded that aforementioned road trip at 3-2 and sit 16-9 overall, but Orlando received a devastating blow during its off-day on Saturday. Learning that fourth-year forward Franz Wagner, who projected as an All-Star this season due to the elevation of his game in Paolo Banchero's absence, has the same torn oblique injury as Banchero is a brutal turn of events for the Magic's young duo.
Since drafting both of them, the Magic have played just one game without either Banchero or Wagner available. But now they're set to add to that total, with Sunday's game versus the visiting Suns being the first game doing so.
Phoenix is 12-10 through 22 games this season – eighth in the West. They fell Saturday evening by 10 points to the Miami Heat and are on the second night of a back-to-back where the tip times were less than 24 hours apart.
Here's the latest on player health and status entering the contest for both teams.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Franz Wagner: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Gary Harris: OUT (left hamstring strain)
- Jonathan Isaac: Questionable (sore right hamstring)
Banchero is set to miss his 21st game with his torn right oblique, but it's Wagner's first absence this season due to an injury.
It'll be the seventh absence for Harris this season, who is missing time with a left hamstring strain he picked up on Monday, Nov. 25 at Charlotte. Magic coach Jamahl Mosley told reporters Friday evening in Philadelphia that Harris was "progressing" and "responding to treatment pretty well."
Isaac missed Friday's game versus the 76ers with a sore right hamstring after being a late addition to the Magic's injury report the day of the game. His status is questionable for Sunday evening's tilt versus the Suns.
Phoenix Suns Injury Report
- Not yet submitted.
Phoenix has until 1 p.m. Sunday to report their official injury report, per NBA injury reporting policy. This is because the Suns are on the second night of a back-to-back.
Kevin Durant will miss the contest after ESPN's Shams Charania reported Wednesday that the Suns will re-evaluate the future Hall of Famer in a week after landing on a player's foot in Tuesday's win over the Spurs.
Jusuf Nurkic missed the contest versus Miami with a right thigh injury. Ryan Dunn, who was questionable with left ankle soreness, didn't play in the contest.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- BURNING QUESTIONS WITHOUT WAGNER: Forced to trudge forward without Paolo Banchero or Franz Wagner, who are both sidelined with torn oblique injuries, the Magic have plenty of questions that need answered – and fast. CLICK HERE
- FRANZ OUT INDEFINITELY WITH TORN RIGHT OBLIQUE: Bad luck strikes twice for the Magic, as they lose a star for an indefinite period to a torn right oblique for the second time this season. CLICK HERE
- ESPN'S 25 UNDER 25 FEATURES 3 MAGIC: The Orlando Magic have three players on ESPN's NBA '25 under 25' list CLICK HERE
- PAOLO'S STARDOM GROWS GIVING BACK IN NYC: Banchero spent his Monday afternoon surprising kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Harlem with a shopping spree at the NBA Store in New York. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S RELIANCE ON POISE AND MATURITY: Orlando has superpowers, ones they've garnered through years of trudging through results to end up where they are now: maturity and poise. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO BANCHERO BACK ON THE COURT: The All-Star forward is making progress toward a return for the first time since tearing his oblique Oct. 30. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.