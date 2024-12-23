How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics on Monday, December 23
ORLANDO, Fla. – The defending champion Boston Celtics visit Orlando Monday night for the first meeting between these two teams this season. Tipoff is 7 p.m. ET from the Kia Center in the final game before Christmas.
Orlando's improbable win over the Miami Heat on Monday night, coming from down 22 points to begin the fourth quarter to win by seven, boosted the Magic to 18-12 and maintained their position as the East's current fourth-place team.
Boston's drubbing of the Chicago Bulls on Saturday moved them to 22-6 this season, still only behind Cleveland for the top spot in the conference as Christmas nears.
How to Watch Magic vs. Celtics
Who: Orlando Magic (18-12) vs. Boston Celtics (22-6)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Monday, December 23, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, NBC Sports Boston, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Boston -9
Last Meeting: Boston 114, Orlando 97 on Dec. 17, 2023
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Jalen Suggs: 16.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 40.5 FG%, 31.0 3PT%
- Goga Bitadze: 9.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 65.4 FG%
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 8.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 40.0 FG%,
Boston Celtics
- Jayson Tatum: 28.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 46.3 FG%, 37.2 3PT%
- Jaylen Brown: 23.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 44.0 FG%, 32.3 3PT%
- Kristaps Porzingis: 19.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 47.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT%
- Derrick White: 17.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 44.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT%
- Payton Pritchard: 16.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 47.8 FG%, 43.1 3PT%
- Jrue Holiday: 12.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 44.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 120-155 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics: Mazzulla, 36 years old, mans the sidelines for his third season as the Celtics' coach this year. In each of his first two seasons, Boston finished atop the Eastern Conference. They hoisted the Larry O'Brien trophy a historic 18th time this past June after his team cruised through the playoffs in just 19 games (16-3). Prior to taking over as head coach, the former West Virginia Mountaineer was an assistant on the Celtics bench for three seasons. He's regarded as one of the brightest, young polarizing minds in the game. today
