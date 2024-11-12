How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets in NBA Cup on Tuesday, November 12
ORLANDO, Fla. – The NBA's in-season tournament, now called the Emirates NBA Cup, is back for its second year. The Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets get the group play stage underway on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center.
Orlando comes in seeking its third straight victory, hoping to stay undefeated at home so far this year. The Magic defeated the Washington Wizards their last time out on Sunday evening, utilizing a +22 second half to win by 27 points. They're 5-6 heading into the contest.
The Hornets' last result was a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in overtime on Sunday evening, 107-105. Lamelo Ball and Brandon Miller combined for 60 points, and Grant Williams had 17, but no other player scored more than seven points in the loss. They enter the matchup at 4-6 on the year.
How to Watch Magic vs. Hornets in the NBA Cup
Who: Orlando Magic (5-6) vs. Charlotte Hornets (4-6)
What: East Group A NBA Cup group play game
When: Tuesday, November 12, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Magic Audio Network
Point Spread: Orlando -6.5
Last Meeting: Charlotte 124, Orlando 115 on 4/5/24
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 47.2 FG%, 34.0 3PT%
- Jalen Suggs: 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 43.6 FG%, 32.4 3PT%
- Moritz Wagner: 12.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 51.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT%
Charlotte Hornets
- LaMelo Ball: 29.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 44.3 FG%, 36.9 3PT%
- Brandon Miller: 17.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 42.0 FG%, 37.3 3PT%
- Tre Mann: 14.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 44.4 FG%, 38.8 3PT%
MORE: Magic-Hornets Injury Report – who's in, who's out for Orlando and Charlotte.
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 108-149 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Charles Lee, Charlotte Hornets: Lee is a first-time head coach, taking over the job of manning the Hornets sideline in May. Previous to becoming a head coach, he was an assistant with Atlanta, Milwaukee and Boston. Before getting into coaching, he was a player at Bucknell and was the Patriot League's Player of the Year in 2006. After school, his professional playing career included stops in Israel, Belgium and Germany.
