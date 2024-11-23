How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons on Saturday, November 23
ORLANDO, Fla. – After a three-game west coast trip, the Orlando Magic have returned home. They're set to square off with the Detroit Pistons Saturday night for a one-off home game before again hitting the road. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center.
The Magic went 2-1 out west, with wins over Phoenix and the LA Lakers sandwiching a loss to the Clippers Wednesday night. Franz Wagner's game-winner sealed a signature 119-118 win over the Lakers last time out, bringing a Hollywood ending to his 37-point, 11-assist night.
Detroit is no stranger to a thriller either. Their last time out, the Charlotte Hornets took them to overtime and, with the help of Brandon Miller's 38 and LaMelo Ball's 35, defeated the Pistons 123-121.
How to Watch Magic vs. Pistons
Who: Orlando Magic (10-7) vs. Detroit Pistons (7-10)
What: NBA regular season game
When: Saturday, November 23, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, NBA League Pass
Radio: 104.5 The Beat, Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Orlando -10.5
Last Meeting: Orlando 113, Detroit 91 on March 3, 2024
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 23.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 47.2 FG%, 35.0 3PT%
- Jalen Suggs: 15.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 40.8 FG%, 31.4 3PT%
- Moritz Wagner: 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 53.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT%
Detroit Pistons
- Jaden Ivey: 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 43.5 FG%, 35.9 3PT%
- Malik Beasley: 15.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 41.0 FG%, 38.9 3PT%
- Tobias Harris: 14.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT%
- Tim Hardaway Jr.: 11.0 points, 1.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 41.9 FG%, 39.0 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 113-150 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons: Bickerstaff is in his first season as the Pistons head coach after being let go by the Cavaliers at the end of the 2023-24 season. He got four full seasons with the Cavaliers and led Cleveland to two consecutive playoff appearances in his final two. He also had part of a fifth season after taking over as interim coach during the 2019-2020 season. Throughout his coaching career, he's been a head coach in Houston and Memphis, as well as an assistant in Cleveland, Memphis, Houston, Minnesota and Charlotte. He;s won 262 games as a head coach in the NBA.
