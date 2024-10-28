How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers on Monday, Oct. 28
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic are back home on Monday night, playing host to the visiting Indiana Pacers on Monday night inside the Kia Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
Orlando had Sunday off after it split a back-to-back with a 15-point win over Brooklyn and a 13-point loss at Memphis. Monday's one-off home game tees up a five-game road trip set to follow.
Indiana will be on the second leg of a home-away back-to-back, losing in overtime to the Philadelphia 76ers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indy. Tyrese Maxey had 45 points on the afternoon as the Sixers powered past the Pacers despite the absence of Joel Embiid and Paul George.
How to Watch Magic vs. Pacers
Who: Orlando Magic (2-1) vs. Indiana Pacers (1-2)
When: Monday, October 28, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Magic Audio Network
Point Spread: Orlando minus-5
Last Meeting: Indiana 111, Orlando 97 on 3/10/24
Leading Scorers
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 25.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 52.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT%
- Paolo Banchero: 21.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 40.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT%
- Jalen Suggs: 14.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 44.4 FG%, 44.4 3PT%
- Moritz Wagner: 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 65.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT%
- Anthony Black: 10.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 52.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT%
Indiana Pacers
- Pascal Siakam: 16.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 54.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT%
- Myles Turner: 15.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 47.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT%
- Bennedict Mathurin: 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 55.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT%
- Tyrese Haliburton: 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 31.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT%
- TJ McConnell: 10.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 68.2 FG%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 105-144 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Rick Carlisle, Indiana Pacers: Carlisle is in his 23rd season manning NBA sidelines as a head coach and his eighth with the Indiana Pacers – the fourth of this second stint. Prior to being the man in charge in Indianapolis, Carlisle spent 13 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, including the 2010-11 title year. Before Dallas, he spent four more seasons with the Pacers and two with the Detroit Pistons. Before being a head coach, he was an assistant with the Pacers, Portland Trailblazers and New Jersey Nets. Carlisle enters Monday's matchup tied for 11th all-time in total wins for a head coach with 944.
