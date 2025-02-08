How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs: Saturday, February 8
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic return home for the first of a three-game homestand heading into the All-Star break. Tipoff versus the San Antonio Spurs is at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 8.
The Magic are 25-28 and sit eighth in the Eastern Conference. Orlando fell by 22 points on Thursday evening to the Denver Nuggets – their 14th loss in 19 games since 2025 began.
San Antonio comes in on the second night of a back-to-back after facing Charlotte on Friday night. Orlando will be the third team to see the new star pairing of De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama after the Spurs' deadline acquisition of the former Sacramento Kings guard.
How to Watch Magic vs. Spurs
Who: Orlando Magic (25-28, 8th in East) vs. San Antonio Spurs (22-27, 12th in West)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Saturday, February 8, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FDSN Southwest, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Orlando -1
Last Meeting: Orlando 127, San Antonio 111 on 2/8/24
Injury Report
Who's in, who's out for Orlando and San Antonio
Game Notes
- Paolo Banchero and Victor Wembanyama were the top overall picks in the 2022 and 2023 drafts
- Assistant coach Bret Brielmaier began his NBA career spending four seasons with the Spurs, serving as a player development assistant and video coordinator (2009-2013)
Leading Scorers
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 24.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 46.0 FG%, 31.9 3PT%
- Paolo Banchero: 22.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 42.8 FG%, 29.0 3PT%
- Jalen Suggs (doubtful): 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 41.0 FG%, 31.4 3PT%
- Goga Bitadze: 9.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 62.7 FG%
San Antonio Spurs
- Victor Wembanyama: 24.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.9 blocks, 47.5 FG%, 35.2 3PT%
- De'Aaron Fox: 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 47.0 FG%, 32.1 3PT%
- Devin Vassel: 16.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 43.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT%
- Stephon Castle: 12.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 41.3 FG%, 28.3 3PT%
- Jeremy Sochan: 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 53.5 FG%, 31.8 3PT%
- Keldon Johnson: 11.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 45.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT%
- Harrison Barnes: 11.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 50.4 FG%, 40.8 3PT%
- Julian Champagne: 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 41.6 FG%, 36.3 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 128-171 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Mitch Johnson, San Antonio Spurs: Johnson has been the acting head coach for most of this season while Gregg Popovich recovers after suffering a mild stroke in November. This is Johnson's sixth season on the Spurs' bench, with the previous five having been spent as an assistant.
