Magic-Spurs Injury Report: Saturday, February 8
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic return home for the first of a three-game homestand heading into the All-Star break. Tipoff versus the San Antonio Spurs is at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 8.
The Magic are 25-28 and sit eighth in the Eastern Conference. Orlando fell by 22 points on Thursday evening to the Denver Nuggets – their 14th loss in 19 games since 2025 began.
San Antonio comes in on the second night of a back-to-back after facing Charlotte on Friday night. Orlando will be the third team to see the new star pairing of De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama after the Spurs' deadline acquisition of the former Sacramento Kings guard.
Before tip, here's the latest on player health, status and injuries for each team.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs: Doubtful (left quad contusion)
- Mac McClung: Out (G League)
- Moe Wagner: Out (torn left ACL)
Suggs is doubtful after missing the last six games with a left quad contusion. He's missed 16 of the last 17 games after suffering a low back contusion on Jan. 3 at Toronto, then suffering the quad contusion Jan. 25 vs. Detroit.
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
- Not yet reported.
San Antonio has until 1 p.m. ET on Saturday to report their injuries, per NBA reporting rules. This is because of their back-to-back in Charlotte Friday night.
Charles Bassey (left MCL sprain) missed the game in Charlotte.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- WELTMAN EXPLAINS MAGIC'S QUIET DEADLINE: After not making a move at the trade deadline, Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said Orlando doesn't "regard [themselves] as having to panic right now." CLICK HERE
- MAGIC QUIET AT DEADLINE: For a second straight season, the Orlando Magic made no moves at the trade deadline. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S EAST RIVALS WERE BUSY AT DEADLINE: See the moves other teams around the East made ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. CLICK HERE
- BANCHERO'S FIRST PLAYER-EXCLUSIVE SHOE TO HIT SHELVES: Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero will have his first-ever publicly available shoe released by Jordan Brand on February 17. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.