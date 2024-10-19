Magic's Offense Flashes True Capabilities to Breeze Past 76ers
ORLANDO, Fla. – All things considered, a coach generally has a couple of main goals entering training camp that they hope to achieve on the other side of it. The man in charge on the Orlando Magic sideline is no different.
The first thing is always health. In the Magic's case, check. But after that, there's typically some variance.
Because Jamahl Mosley-led teams will always identify themselves by their defense first, by default, that's a point hammered home often. But for the Magic, who have been in the NBA's bottom third of offensive rating for 12 straight seasons, they desire to snap that streak before it reaches a baker's dozen.
Friday night, Orlando got extended glimpses of how that might look as the Magic had 32 assists on 42 made field goals in Orlando's 114-99 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, bringing a close to the preseason slate.
"We talked the other day about the specific areas of focus for camp, and what I liked most [tonight] was the spacing," the fourth-year Magic coach said. "The ability for guys to get to their spots, and us finding it at the right time. Not trying to over dribble, but just making the easy, simple play, taking what the defense gives you. I think our guys did a great job of that.
"Now there's gonna be some obviously we're gonna have to clean up. Because that's still 17 turnovers for 25 points, but our ability to share the basketball willingly was pretty dang good tonight."
The Magic offense, working off its defense, jumped out to a quick advantage, then regained it out of halftime after slipping up in the second quarter. Consistency will always be the hunt of a team's output, but in those flashes, the Magic liked what they saw.
"I think the ball was popping, the ball was moving," forward Paolo Banchero said. "We got a lot of clean shots as a team. I think our process was good on offense, and yeah, I think everyone was getting involved, sharing the sugar. It was a good effort."
Leading the way in the assist department were two guards, Jalen Suggs (seven assists) and Anthony Black (eight), who are taking on more responsibility in initiating the Orlando offense this season. While the first unit's offense still mainly filters through the hands of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner when the juice meets the squeeze, Suggs can lift some of the burden off their plates and allow the duo of 6-10 forwards to operate more off-ball.
Growth in comfort on the ball stems from the competitive environment the Magic create every time they step on the floor, Suggs said – whether it's versus an opponent or themselves. Although he admits he would've preferred to get more games in before the real thing starts next week, both for his own reps and to see the Kia Center fans again, Friday's performance was a nice benchmark in what's been a productive month so far.
"I've enjoyed it," Suggs said, who had 13 points, four rebounds and four steals to go with his seven dimes to just two turnovers. "I think I've been so present. I'm picking things up and trying not to be too hard on myself, but just trust my work. I think it's been great.
"I think tonight was the best night of that. I really trusted myself, trusted my body. Knowing that [with] all the preparations we've done, that I could just go ahead and be free, I think this was a good night – a much-needed night of feeling that and putting that into actual play."
In the second unit, the opportunity to take over as the backup point guard has been one Black relished throughout camp – and flourished in. His name has been a hot-button topic throughout all of October, and as each day passes and more validations of his work pile up, Black continues displaying the strides forward he's taken this fall.
"He's worked his tail off," Mosley said of Black, who had eight points with his eight assists. "You saw he's been in the gym all summer, just working on using his voice to be able to lead and control the court and be a table seter in these situations. So just proud of the way he's continued to work, the way the guys kind of band around him. He's just done a fantastic job."
"Knowing AB, he's always stepping up to the challenge ever since his rookie year," second-year guard Jett Howard said of his draft classmate from 2023. "He got thrown into the fire early in Utah, and as soon as he got on the court, he impacted. He has the utmost confidence, I see it every day."
Howard stayed in Orlando this summer with Black, logging countless hours in the team's practice facility rather than vacationing around the world. Their bodies are young, fresh and typical of handling an "offseason" full of workouts, yes. But the motivation to get better and find a consistent role in Magic rotation serves as an underlying factor for each of them.
Where Black has grown in confidence as a creator, Howard's clip from distance looks to be ready to contribute. After a game-high 19 points two Wednesdays ago vs. the Spurs, Howard sunk three more threes and scored 11 points in the preseason closer.
The rest of the scoring came from most of the usual suspects. Banchero scored 21 points in the win, and had six rebounds and three assists of his own. Gary Harris knocked down all three of his triples. Wendell Carter Jr., fresh off an ankle sprain, celebrated his return to the lineup with a solid 10 points and seven rebounds.
That's not to describe the performance as perfect, though. Franz Wagner's outside shot still hasn't dropped yet as the regular season looms, and the turnovers are still a nagging thorn in Orlando's side. Efficiency can improve as well, which is a blanket statement that can be made most times but rings especially true as the games begin to count.
Yet, the flashes of what Orlando's offense can be capable of upon putting together all the pieces made themselves evident in the final tune-up before the 82-game regular season marathon begins next week.
If those flashes sustain, Orlando is in good shape going forward.
