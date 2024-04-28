Magic 'Not Satisfied' Despite Tying Series vs. Cavaliers
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are back in business after a pair of wins at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers to tie their series at 2-2.
While the Magic's outlook is vastly different after going down 2-0 following Game 2 in Cleveland on Monday, the team has bigger goals in mind.
“We’re not satisfied at all," Franz Wagner said after Saturday's Game 4 win. "We just got two wins. We need two more against them, so we’ve got to stay locked in and you know, hopefully get the next game in Cleveland.”
Despite being a young team that has never made the playoffs together, Orlando is more mature than it is given credit for. The Magic know what they are capable of and they are running their own race, unbothered by outside perception.
The Magic haven't given much of a chance to be seen as a contender in their first playoff series in the Paolo Banchero era, but they are giving people reason to believe. And they're doing it in front of our eyes against the Cavaliers.
Game 5 of the series is set for Tuesday at RocketMortgage Fieldhouse.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- FRANZ SHINES: The Orlando Magic were led by Franz Wagner in their Game 4 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
- MOE'S ENERGY: Orlando Magic center Moe Wagner was an emotional leader in the team's Game 4 win. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC DEFENSE TIES FRANCHISE RECORD: The Orlando Magic's defense has been lights out in the playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
- FULTZ, ISAAC LEAD COMEBACK: The Orlando Magic are getting solid production off the bench from their veterans. CLICK HERE
- IT'S GETTING CHIPPY: The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers are picking up the intensity in their playoff series. CLICK HERE