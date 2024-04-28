The Magic Insider

Magic 'Not Satisfied' Despite Tying Series vs. Cavaliers

The Orlando Magic are back in the series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but their job isn't finished for the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 27, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) and guard Cole Anthony
Apr 27, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) and guard Cole Anthony / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are back in business after a pair of wins at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers to tie their series at 2-2.

While the Magic's outlook is vastly different after going down 2-0 following Game 2 in Cleveland on Monday, the team has bigger goals in mind.

“We’re not satisfied at all," Franz Wagner said after Saturday's Game 4 win. "We just got two wins. We need two more against them, so we’ve got to stay locked in and you know, hopefully get the next game in Cleveland.”

Despite being a young team that has never made the playoffs together, Orlando is more mature than it is given credit for. The Magic know what they are capable of and they are running their own race, unbothered by outside perception.

The Magic haven't given much of a chance to be seen as a contender in their first playoff series in the Paolo Banchero era, but they are giving people reason to believe. And they're doing it in front of our eyes against the Cavaliers.

Game 5 of the series is set for Tuesday at RocketMortgage Fieldhouse.

Related stories on the Orlando Magic

  • FRANZ SHINES: The Orlando Magic were led by Franz Wagner in their Game 4 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
  • MOE'S ENERGY: Orlando Magic center Moe Wagner was an emotional leader in the team's Game 4 win. CLICK HERE
  • MAGIC DEFENSE TIES FRANCHISE RECORD: The Orlando Magic's defense has been lights out in the playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
  • FULTZ, ISAAC LEAD COMEBACK: The Orlando Magic are getting solid production off the bench from their veterans. CLICK HERE
  • IT'S GETTING CHIPPY: The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers are picking up the intensity in their playoff series. CLICK HERE
Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.