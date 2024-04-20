NBA Betting Odds: Magic Begin Playoffs as Underdog vs. Cavaliers
CLEVELAND — The Orlando Magic are ready to roll as they face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon inside RocketMortgage Fieldhouse.
It's the first time the Magic have been to the postseason since 2020 when the league held its playoffs at Disney's Wide World of Sports after COVID pushed the season back several months.
Coming into the game, the Magic are not projected to win. According to SI Sportsbook, the Magic are 5.5-point underdogs against the Cavs just before tipoff.
The Magic have a great history against the spread. They are the only team in the NBA this season to win more than 60 percent of their games against the spread with 51 wins. Meanwhile, the Cavs are just under .500 at 38-42-2 on the year.
The Magic face the Cavs in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- PAOLO BECOMING A SUPERSTAR: Reigning Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero is making his NBA Playoffs debut in just his second season. A win in his first playoff series could accelerate his path towards superstardom. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO LOOKING FORWARD TO PLAYOFFS: Orlando Magic All-Star Paolo Banchero led his team to the playoffs in just his second season after being the No. 1 overall pick. CLICK HERE
- HOW TO WATCH GAME 1: The Orlando Magic face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 on Saturday. Here's what you need to know. CLICK HERE