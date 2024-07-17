Magic-Grizzlies Summer League Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds
Someone's 0 has to go on Wednesday when the unbeaten Orlando Magic clash with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Both teams are 2-0 and have chalked up dominant wins to start the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas. Orlando won its opening game against the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-79 on Friday, though, it had to work much harder on Sunday, overcoming a 15-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 91-86.
The Grizzlies have been on a roll, notching a pair of 20-point victories over the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks.
Magic No. 18 overall pick Tristan da Silva has looked the part, averaging 18 points per game and making over 50 percent of his 3-pointers. The 6-foot-8 forward was especially clutch against New Orleans, leading Orlando with 23 points. Jett Howard has also gotten off to a strong start, averaging 18 points per game.
Memphis' balance has paced its 2-0 start. In each victory, the Grizzlies have had at least five players score in double-digits.
Grizzlies No. 9 overall pick Zach Edey's status is up in the air due to an ankle injury. The 7-foot-4 center didn't play in either of Memphis' first two games in the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas.
Magic vs. Grizzlies Broadcast Information
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
Live Stream: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN3 and ESPN+
Betting odds via SI Sportsbook
Spread: Grizzlies -3.5
Over/under: 184.5, -110 over and -118 under
Moneyline: Grizzlies -188, Magic +145
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- XAVIER MOON'S LEADERSHIP: Xavier Moon's basketball travels have taken him to Europe, the Middle East, and Canada. An accomplished G League player, Moon has had multiple short stays with the Los Angeles Clippers. Now his love of the game brings him to the Orlando Magic. CLICK HERE
- JAY HUFF STEPS UP: The Orlando Magic are Jay Huff's fourth NBA team in four years. The G League star is averaging 14.5 points in the Magic's two NBA Summer League victories. CLICK HERE
- TRISTAN DA SILVA TURNS HEADS: Granted, the competition is probably less challenging than what he will face in a regular-season NBA game, but Orlando Magic rookie Tristan da Silva is turning heads so far. CLICK HERE